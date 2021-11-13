Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11

With UCLA football's game against Colorado coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

Week 11 AP Poll: Pac-12 Still Leaning on Oregon, Utah Present As Well

SI Pac-12 Week 11 Power Rankings: UCLA Moves Up Despite Being on Bye Week

UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Colorado

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

UCLA Football Looks to Secure Elusive Bowl Eligibility Against Resurgent Colorado

UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Scouting Report

UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Storylines to Watch

UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11 Predictions

Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 11

Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

'Bleav in UCLA': Recapping UCLA Men's Basketball Exhibition, Do-Or-Die Stretch for UCLA Football (11/8)

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA's Bye Week, Colorado's Recent Improvements (11/8)

WATCH: Qwuantrezz Knight, Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Injuries, UCLA Trying to Bounce Back (11/8)

WATCH: Jon Gaines II Talks Offensive Line Rotations, UCLA Run Game Bouncing Back (11/9)

WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA's Injuries, How He's Scouted Colorado (11/10)

WATCH: Otito Ogbonnia, Ale Kaho Talk UCLA's Run Defense, Bowl Eligibility Prospects (11/10)

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 3

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 8

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 10

A Look Back

UCLA Football Falls Behind Early, Can't Make Up Ground in Loss to Utah

UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Wire-to-Wire Loss to Utes

UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Postgame Takeaways

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 9 vs. Utah

