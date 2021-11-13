Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Buffaloes, all week long.
    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Buffaloes, all week long.

    With UCLA football's game against Colorado coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    Week 11 AP Poll: Pac-12 Still Leaning on Oregon, Utah Present As Well

    SI Pac-12 Week 11 Power Rankings: UCLA Moves Up Despite Being on Bye Week

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Colorado

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football Looks to Secure Elusive Bowl Eligibility Against Resurgent Colorado

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Storylines to Watch

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11 Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 11

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

    'Bleav in UCLA': Recapping UCLA Men's Basketball Exhibition, Do-Or-Die Stretch for UCLA Football (11/8)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA's Bye Week, Colorado's Recent Improvements (11/8)

    WATCH: Qwuantrezz Knight, Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Injuries, UCLA Trying to Bounce Back (11/8)

    WATCH: Jon Gaines II Talks Offensive Line Rotations, UCLA Run Game Bouncing Back (11/9)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA's Injuries, How He's Scouted Colorado (11/10)

    WATCH: Otito Ogbonnia, Ale Kaho Talk UCLA's Run Defense, Bowl Eligibility Prospects (11/10)

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 3

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 8

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 10

    UCLA Football Falls Behind Early, Can't Make Up Ground in Loss to Utah

    UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Wire-to-Wire Loss to Utes

    UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 9 vs. Utah

