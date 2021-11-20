Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. USC Week 12

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Trojans, all week long.
    Author:

    With UCLA football's game against USC coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Expectedly Absent, Pac-12 Focus Narrows

    SI Pac-12 Week 12 Power Rankings: UCLA Takes Another Step Forward

    Report: UCLA Football Coach Chip Kelly Tied to Washington Opening

    USC Announces Jaxson Dart Will Start at Quarterback Against UCLA Football

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. USC

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football Gears Up For Return of Fans to Crosstown Rivalry Game Against USC

    Daily Bruin, Daily Trojan Brace for Return of Annual Blood Bowl

    Beat USC or Get Fired: Chip Kelly's Job Status at UCLA Comes Down to One Game

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Storylines to Watch

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12 Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 12

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Bests Villanova, Football Secures Bowl Bid (11/15)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Washington Rumors, Upcoming UCLA-USC Rivalry Game (11/15)

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert Preview UCLA-USC Crosstown Rivalry Week (11/15)

    WATCH: Jon Gaines II, Qwuantrezz Knight Detail Preparation for UCLA-USC Rivalry Game (11/16)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Previews UCLA-USC Matchup, Trojans Offense Without Drake London (11/17)

    WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Odua Isibor Talk USC Rivalry, Potential Futures at UCLA (11/17)

    Practice Updates

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 15

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 17

    A Look Back

    Ground Game Comes Alive, UCLA Football Comes Back to Defeat Colorado

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Comeback Win Over the Buffaloes

    UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 11 vs. Colorado

    Pac-12 Week 11 Awards: Kyle Philips Adds Another Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

    Today in History: Joshua Kelley Carries UCLA Football to Crosstown Rivalry Win vs. USC

