Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. USC Week 12
With UCLA football's game against USC coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.
Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Expectedly Absent, Pac-12 Focus Narrows
SI Pac-12 Week 12 Power Rankings: UCLA Takes Another Step Forward
Report: UCLA Football Coach Chip Kelly Tied to Washington Opening
USC Announces Jaxson Dart Will Start at Quarterback Against UCLA Football
UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. USC
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 12
UCLA vs. USC Week 12: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
UCLA Football Gears Up For Return of Fans to Crosstown Rivalry Game Against USC
Daily Bruin, Daily Trojan Brace for Return of Annual Blood Bowl
Beat USC or Get Fired: Chip Kelly's Job Status at UCLA Comes Down to One Game
UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Scouting Report
UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Storylines to Watch
UCLA vs. USC Week 12 Predictions
Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 12
Read More
Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts
'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Bests Villanova, Football Secures Bowl Bid (11/15)
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Washington Rumors, Upcoming UCLA-USC Rivalry Game (11/15)
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert Preview UCLA-USC Crosstown Rivalry Week (11/15)
WATCH: Jon Gaines II, Qwuantrezz Knight Detail Preparation for UCLA-USC Rivalry Game (11/16)
WATCH: Chip Kelly Previews UCLA-USC Matchup, Trojans Offense Without Drake London (11/17)
WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Odua Isibor Talk USC Rivalry, Potential Futures at UCLA (11/17)
Practice Updates
UCLA Football Practice Report: November 15
UCLA Football Practice Report: November 17
A Look Back
Ground Game Comes Alive, UCLA Football Comes Back to Defeat Colorado
UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Comeback Win Over the Buffaloes
UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Postgame Takeaways
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 11 vs. Colorado
Pac-12 Week 11 Awards: Kyle Philips Adds Another Special Teams Player of the Week Honor
Today in History: Joshua Kelley Carries UCLA Football to Crosstown Rivalry Win vs. USC
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated