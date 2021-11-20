Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. USC Week 12

With UCLA football's game against USC coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Expectedly Absent, Pac-12 Focus Narrows

SI Pac-12 Week 12 Power Rankings: UCLA Takes Another Step Forward

Report: UCLA Football Coach Chip Kelly Tied to Washington Opening

USC Announces Jaxson Dart Will Start at Quarterback Against UCLA Football



UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. USC

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

UCLA vs. USC Week 12: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

UCLA Football Gears Up For Return of Fans to Crosstown Rivalry Game Against USC

Daily Bruin, Daily Trojan Brace for Return of Annual Blood Bowl



Beat USC or Get Fired: Chip Kelly's Job Status at UCLA Comes Down to One Game



UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Scouting Report

UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Storylines to Watch

UCLA vs. USC Week 12 Predictions

Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 12

Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Bests Villanova, Football Secures Bowl Bid (11/15)

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Washington Rumors, Upcoming UCLA-USC Rivalry Game (11/15)

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert Preview UCLA-USC Crosstown Rivalry Week (11/15)

WATCH: Jon Gaines II, Qwuantrezz Knight Detail Preparation for UCLA-USC Rivalry Game (11/16)

WATCH: Chip Kelly Previews UCLA-USC Matchup, Trojans Offense Without Drake London (11/17)

WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Odua Isibor Talk USC Rivalry, Potential Futures at UCLA (11/17)

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 15

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 17

A Look Back

Ground Game Comes Alive, UCLA Football Comes Back to Defeat Colorado

UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Comeback Win Over the Buffaloes

UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Postgame Takeaways

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 11 vs. Colorado

Pac-12 Week 11 Awards: Kyle Philips Adds Another Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

Today in History: Joshua Kelley Carries UCLA Football to Crosstown Rivalry Win vs. USC

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated