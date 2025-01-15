How Will Kaedin Robinson open up UCLA's Offense?
After losing J.Michael Sturdivant and Logan Loya to the transfer portal, DeShaun Foster and UCLA were in dire need of pass-catching talent. Fast forward to January, and the Bruins look to light up the Big Ten with pass-catching playmakers Mikey Matthews and UCLA's newest addition, Kaedin Robinson.
Robinson rejoins his collegiate quarterback Joey Aguilar in Westwood, bringing with him his elite production that saw him snag 53 receptions, 840 yards and two touchdowns on an underachieving Appalachian State team.
Robinson's play style is reminiscent of a young Khalil Shakir. Shakir, who is now dominating in the NFL, was a force to be reckoned with at Boise State and like Shakir, Robinson can make plays in a variety of ways.
Robinson is a downfield threat who can absolutely torch defenses when running a deep fade. He also displays fantastic hand-eye coordination, strong hands and always finds a way to keep his feet in bounds. The ball literally sticks to his hands, and he makes over the shoulder catches with ease.
Like Shakir, he can contort his body in mid-air to make catches, he runs a pretty nice route tree and he has a nose for the endzone, scoring ten touchdowns in 2023.
With Robinson and Matthews, Sunseri has unlimited options. Expect Robinson and Matthews to play on opposite sides of the ball. However, if they do line up on the same side, Sunseri could put Matthews out wide and Robinson inside, setting up the screen for Matthews. Then they could build off of that with the fake screen deep fade throw to Robinson that Aguilar has hit time and time again.
Robinson is a deep ball threat so they could have Matthews run underneath as Robinson clears out defenders and if the defense locks in on Matthews, Robinson will come down with the 50/50 ball deep downfield.
Expect a lot of deep routes, skinny posts and crossing routes. Robinson is not a player that stops on a dime but hit him in stride and it's six. It will be interesting to see how he holds up against the Big Ten's physical defensive backs, but it is not a worry and for a Bruin team that needs wins, he can torch USC, Washington and Oregon with effortless efficiency.
Kaedin Robinson, one for the future.
