Latest Seahawks Injury Update Could Lead to Expanded Role for Former Bruins RB Zach Charbonnet
The Seattle Seahawks are currently dealing with injury issues to their backfield, as current RB1 Kenneth Walker III did not practice on Wednesday. Walker has been dealing with an oblique injury that could lead to his missing another game.
Longtime NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Walker is still dealing with an oblique injury and was held out of practice. The Seahawks are being very careful with Walker and this injury, and they could ensure he is fully healthy before taking the field again.
Walker secured 103 yards and one touchdown during Week 1 but has since been dealing with an oblique injury. This led to former UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet taking over as the lead back for the Seahawks offense.
During Week 2's win against the Patriots, Charbonnet put forth a decent performance that included 38 yards and one touchdown. Though the Seahawks took a more pass-happy approach against the Patriots, Charbonnet should get more chances on the ground in Week 3.
Charbonnet spent his first two seasons with Michigan, securing 726 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 attempts with a 4.9 yards per carry average during the 2019 season.
Charbonnet only appeared in five games in 2020, bringing in 124 yards and one touchdown. After the 2020 season, Charbonnet announced his intentions to transfer to UCLA.
The transfer was a great move, as Charbonnet became the lead back for the Bruins in 2022, producing 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He also tacked on 197 receiving yards.
During his final season at the collegiate level in 2023, Charbonnet produced 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns with a staggering 7.0 yards per carry average. He also secured 321 receiving yards.
The increased production from Charbonnet led to his being drafted by the Seahawks at No. 52 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Charbonnet had a quiet rookie season, bringing in 462 rushing yards and one touchdown, including 209 receiving yards. Despite Charbonnet hoping to land the starting role for the Seahawks, he is the second back to Walker. However, he will now be the featured back for the second straight week.
Charbonnet may have only secured 38 yards in Week 2, but that number might skyrocket in Week 3. The former Bruins RB will need to establish himself as a dominant back to potentially split carries with Walker moving forward. For now, he will be RB1 with the Seahawks being careful with Walker's oblique injury.
More Bruins: DeShaun Foster Makes Huge Decision Regarding Injury Updates