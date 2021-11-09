UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Colorado

The Bruins have released their latest two-deep depth chart.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) announced its 29 starters and 29 backups for its upcoming game against Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) as of Monday. Coach Chip Kelly has made it clear that these lineups can shift drastically before their kickoffs on Saturdays, but it is at least an insightful look at where things stand for the Bruins at the moment.

There were a few decisions of note from Kelly and co. this time around, and All Bruins is here to break them all down.

Quarterback

It's been a bumpy road so far this season for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but it looks like he's safely back as the starting quarterback.

It started with a shoulder/arm injury he suffered in the final moments of the Stanford game in September, which he powered through to toss a game-sealing touchdown. He was unable to replicate that moment when he hurt his thumb against Oregon a month later, and that injury cost him the Utah game the week after as well.

So along with Thompson-Robinson being listed as the starter on Kelly's depth chart, he also spoke to the media Monday morning, which UCLA Athletics typically wouldn't permit if he was not on track to play in the upcoming game.

Ethan Garbers played admirably as the backup against the Utes, but it's safe to say the Bruins' offense just runs better with Thompson-Robinson at the moment.

All of his same limitations are there – his streakiness and durability most of all – but Thompson-Robinson's athleticism, arm strength, reduced turnover proneness and overall dynamism make him one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12. It didn't seem like UCLA would absolutely need someone like that against Colorado a few weeks ago, but the Buffaloes just hung 37 points on Oregon State.

Thompson-Robinson is far better suited to lead the Bruins to a shootout victory than Garbers, who led the offense to just 24 points against Utah. Thompson-Robinson has 20 total touchdowns on the season and UCLA is averaging 33.3 points per game with him at quarterback.

The Bruins were going to be solid enough if Garbers had to take the reins, but Thompson-Robinson raises the ceiling of the offense to where it needs to be heading into this final month.

Right Tackle

Alec Anderson was a surprise absentee against Utah a few weeks ago, and he was missing from practice during the bye week as well.

Although Anderson was back in pads Monday morning, he was not participating in contact drills. Kelly did list him as the starter, though, so he could be on track to recover in time for Colorado.

Should he be held out again, Josh Carlin is listed as the backup right tackle. Carlin has appeared in all 16 of UCLA's games dating back to the start of the 2020 season, but he has yet to see any notable time on offense – only special teams.

The backup left tackle behind Sean Rhyan, true freshman Garrett DiGiorgio, was seen lining up at right tackle during practice Monday, so he could end up being the true replacement for Anderson if he isn't good to go come Saturday. Jon Gaines II played right tackle against Utah, with Atonio Mafi standing in for him at right guard, but given how poorly the offensive line played as a whole that night, it might not be in UCLA's best interest to go back to that combination.

There are a lot of moving parts on this offensive line, and the versatility of all the guys on the right side is admirable with the injuries and mixups that have plagued the group this fall. So if Anderson can't play, expect even more shuffling up front for the Bruins, with either Carlin or DiGiorgio getting some kind of game action in his place.

Cornerback

For the first time all season, there is an "or" on the defensive side of the depth chart.

Jay Shaw is also making his debut on the two-deep, as he had been held off of it all season despite his experience as a starter last year. The players he's joined by are the same ones who have been listed as the top-four corners all season – Obi Eboh, Cameron Johnson and Devin Kirkwood, as well as Mo Osling III, who got stuck with the "or" tag behind Eboh and Shaw.

Osling has been dinged up and in and out of the lineup for the past five weeks, which is part of why the other four have played so regularly despite what the depth chart has said. Perhaps this is a sign that Osling is back to full strength and the rotation will truly be split five ways with everyone now at 100%.

Kirkwood is probably the corner who has stood out the most from the group, but there still isn't really a designated No. 1 lockdown corner, either on the depth chart or on the field. As key cogs in a secondary that has allowed 278.4 passing yards per game, they have not performed particularly well as a collective through the first two months of the year.

But maybe all they need for a boost is a full rotation, so the five top corners can all have fresh legs and the defensive coaching staff – namely defensive backs coach Brian Norwood – can use the substitution patterns they want to instead of being handcuffed by players' availability.

The full depth chart can be seen here:



