UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. USC

The Bruins have released their latest two-deep depth chart.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) announced its 29 starters and 29 backups for its upcoming game against USC (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12) as of Monday. Coach Chip Kelly has made it clear that these lineups can shift drastically before their kickoffs on Saturdays, but it is at least an insightful look at where things stand for the Bruins at the moment.

There were a few decisions of note from Kelly and co. this time around, and All Bruins is here to break them all down.

Right Tackle

Garrett DiGiorgio made his starting debut at right tackle last weekend against Colorado in place of the injured Alec Anderson, but Anderson is once again listed as the starter for the USC game.

As we've touched on many times this year, the Kelly regime is notoriously closed off when it comes to injuries and any kind of disclosure, but the fact that Anderson is on the latest depth chart shows that there is at least a shot he makes his return. Anderson is in the same situation he was in at practice last week, wearing full pads and a helmet, running some drills with the offensive line but not getting reps when they run five-man sets.

What's notable about the changes on the two-deep this week is that while Anderson is listed as the starter, DiGiorgio is now RT2 instead of Josh Carlin, who had been listed in that spot all season. That leaves DiGiorgio as the backup left tackle and right tackle, so clearly the coaching staff has a lot of trust in him despite his lack of experience.

Anderson's status remains up in the air, and he could possibly be a game-time decision for the second week in a row. If it turns out he can't make the start, we now know the coaching staff liked what they saw from DiGiorgio enough last week that they're ready to insert him there again should the opportunity present itself.

Defensive Line

Another injury question mark popped up on the interior defensive line this past weekend when Datona Jackson got shaken up and left the game against the Buffaloes with help from the training staff.

Jackson, despite not participating in practice so far this week, is still listed as one of two starting interior defensive linemen alongside Otito Ogbonnia and ahead of Odua Isibor and Tyler Manoa.

The impact of injuries on the team-sponsored two-deep usually lags a week or so, so seeing Jackson on here shouldn't be taken as a sign that he is playing Saturday. That's certainly in the cards, though, as he's already progressed enough to put on a helmet and do some work on the side at practice Tuesday after being a complete non-participant Monday.

The notable thing here is just how much depth the Bruins have at this position, with or without Jackson. Should Jackson play, UCLA will be at 100% on the interior, the anchor of a run defense that has ranked towards the top of the Pac-12 all season long.

If it turns out his injury is serious enough to hold him out of this weekend's crosstown rivalry game, Isibor and Manoa are both seniors with plenty of experience of their own. Plus, USC transfer and true freshman Jay Toia was getting a lot of extra reps on defense against Colorado in addition to his usual special teams time, so he would step in to fill that fourth IDL role if need be, even if he isn't officially listed on the depth chart.

Cornerback

The technical and formatting changes are always the most curious, and that's what stands out about the cornerback depth chart this week.

Last week was the first time Jay Shaw appeared on any two-deep for the Bruins this season, and he ended up listed as the second corner behind Obi Eboh with Mo Osling getting bumped to third with and "or" tag beside his name and number.

The order of those three cornerbacks is the same heading into the USC game – and so is the order of Cameron Johnson and Devin Kirkwood at the opposite spot – but the drifting "or" designation could mean there's been a slight shift.

Instead of Osling being listed as an alternative to Shaw as the second corner on that side, now it's Shaw who is listed as an alternative to Eboh as the starter.

What exactly this means remains to be seen, and it will be interesting to see if there are even any noticeable changes made on the field to account for the changeup. Assistant head coach and defensive backs coach Brian Norwood has utilized a deep and regular rotation at cornerback all season, and this could be a sign that Shaw is going to be getting a bit of a boost for the game against the Trojans.

Shaw may not have had an interception against USC last year, but he ended the 2020 season with two picks in his last three games and then recorded two in his first eight appearances in 2021.

The full depth chart can be seen here:



Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated