UCLA Football: Opponent Announced for Laiatu Latu's NFL Regular Season Debut with Colts
Former unanimous All-American UCLA Bruins defensive end Laiatu Latu is currently the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors this year, as the first defender off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound two-time All-Pac-12 honoree was selected with the No. 15 pick this year by the Indianapolis Colts.
Now, fans of the Blue and Gold know exactly when and where he'll make his regular season pro debut — in addition to every date of his rookie year.
Per the Colts' official website, the Colts' season will start on September 8, at 10 a.m. PT against the Houston Texans. Indianapolis will be playing at home at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Laiatu also won the Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Awards last season, along with the Morris Trophy, while being named the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year. Last season for the 8-5 Bruins, he registered a career-most 49 total tackles for Chip Kelly and D'Anton Lynn (28 solo, 21 assisted), logged 13 sacks, recorded two interceptions for a total of 46 yards, deflected two passes and forced a pair of fumbles.
It will be fascinating to see how Laiatu performs at the next level from the jump. Eventually, it seems likely he could become a star in the pros, too.
