Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 10

The field is starting to narrow in the Pac-12, even without very many nationally-relevant contenders.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) may have finally been knocked out of contention for good following its back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah. While the Bruins lick their wounds on a bye, the rest of the conference will churn on, and a few results could further diminish UCLA's already minuscule chances of wining the the South division.

Stanford and Utah will kick the weekend off Friday night, followed by an Arizona-Cal game to get the ball rolling the next day. Oregon State and Oregon will continue their race up north later in the afternoon, both playing road games against middling opponents, and a key battle between USC and Arizona State serves as the nightcap.

The conference is as wide open as it's ever been, and there are any number of teams who could find themselves in the championship game come year's end. At this point, though, it doesn't seem like UCLA will be one of them.

Here are All Bruins' picks for each of the contests including a Pac-12 team in Week 10:

Stanford (3-5, 2-4) vs. Utah (5-3, 4-1)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Stanford, California

Line: Utah, -8*

The Utes control their own destiny, and they've done a really good job closing things out under coach Kyle Whittingham. Just to play the transitive property game for a moment, UCLA beat Stanford by multiple scores and Utah beat UCLA by 20. Things are different now than they were a few weeks ago, but it's clear that the Utes are the far superior team and the far hotter team, plus the Cardinal don't have much of a homefield advantage. As chaotic as the Pac-12 has been this season, this is a pretty safe pick.

Straight Up: Utah

Against the Spread: Utah

Arizona (0-8, 0-5) vs. California (3-5, 2-3)

Saturday, 12 p.m. PT

Tucson, Arizona

Line: California, -11.5*

Will Arizona ever win a game? The jury is still out, but this is probably the most winnable game left on the schedule for the Wildcats. Winnable is a relative term for an Arizona team that ranks only ahead of Vanderbilt and Kansas among Power Five programs in ESPN's FPI. At least the Commodores and Jayhawks have at least one win, though – the Wildcats are one of two winless FBS teams in the country. At the same time, if Arizona can come within a touchdown of USC on the road, they can surely play things pretty close against Cal at home. Prior to their upset over Oregon State last week, the only wins the Golden Bears had were over Sacramento State and Colorado. Cal is talented enough to beat the basement dwellers of the Pac-12, but not enough where you can count on them to run away with it.

Straight Up: Cal

Against the Spread: Arizona

Colorado (2-6, 1-4) vs. Oregon State (5-3, 3-2)

Saturday, 4 p.m. PT

Boulder, Colorado

Line: Oregon State, -10.5*

The Beavers really had a chance to cement themselves as a conference contender last week, only to blow their chance and lose to Cal by 14 points. Still technically in contention, Oregon State won't blow another shot against a Colorado team that has only beaten an FCS team and winless Arizona. The Buffaloes' offense is just awful, only scoring over 14 points in five of its seven games against FBS opponents, and those games were against Arizona and Oregon, which put it in neutral in the midst of a blowout effort. Oregon State, meanwhile, is averaging 33.9 points per game, and they will take this one handily even on the road.

Straight Up: Oregon State

Against the Spread: Oregon State

Washington (4-4, 3-2) vs. No. 4 Oregon (7-1, 4-1)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT

Seattle, Washington

Line: Oregon, -7*

After what felt like forever, the Ducks finally got a runaway blowout victory, the kind you expect from a College Football Playoff-bound team. A 52-29 victory over Colorado stands out from Oregon's previous few games, which included close calls over UCLA, Cal and Arizona. Washington did just beat a Stanford team that beat Oregon a month ago, and their 18th-ranked scoring defense in the nation cannot be overlooked. Every game is a must-win for the Ducks at this point, though, so they'll use their superior talent to their advantage in this rivalry game that has added some really odd wrinkles over the past week. Coach Jimmy Lake's comments about recruiting and academics were dumb and silly, and he probably won't be too happy he made them when Oregon, its players and its social media team inevitably throw his words back in his face after beating Washington on Saturday.

Straight Up: Oregon

Against the Spread: Oregon

Arizona State (5-3, 3-2) vs. USC (4-4, 3-3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Tempe, Arizona

Line: Arizona State, -8.5*

The Trojans only won by a score at home against the winless Wildcats last weekend, which was discouraging even in their up-and-down season. To make things worse, receiver Drake London got hurt on a touchdown catch and is now out for the season, and he accounted for a large chunk of their offensive production. As spotty as Arizona State has been – already losing to a team with an interim coach in Washington State last week – they still have the talent to beat a USC team down London. The Sun Devils' two losses have come against the first-place team in the South and the second-place team in the North just a half-game out of the top spot. Arizona State may not run away with this one with all the turmoil they're facing on and off the field, but still expect them to win Saturday night.

Straight Up: Arizona State

Against the Spread: USC

