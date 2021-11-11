Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 11

The home stretch is here, and the battle for the conference title continues to heat up.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) is mathematically still in the race for the Pac-12 South, but probably not for long. Even with a potential win over Colorado on Saturday, the Bruins are left crossing their fingers for other results across the conference and division.

No. 24 Utah will try and hold onto its lead in the South, going up against an Arizona team that just won its first game of the season. Arizona State will head up to the Pacific Northwest to play the chaotic Washington, while Oregon State has a chance to recover from a loss versus a faltering Stanford squad and No. 3 Oregon will try to beat Washington State to stay in the College Football Playoff picture.

USC and Cal – the first team to concede a loss to Arizona in over two years – had their game postponed to Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 issues on the Golden Bears' side.

The group of true contenders has narrowed, but there is still plenty left in the air heading into the final few weeks out west.

Here are All Bruins' picks for each of the contests including a Pac-12 team in Week 11:

Arizona (1-8, 1-5) vs. No. 24 Utah (6-3, 5-1)

Saturday, 11 a.m. PT

Tucson, Arizona

Line: Utah, -24*

The Wildcats' first win of the season should come with a major asterisk, considering Cal was down 20 players due to COVID. They're going to take whatever they get though, and that's totally fine, but don't mistake it for any kind of turnaround or momentum. Even if Cal wasn't shorthanded, the Golden Bears were a bottom-three team in the conference, and Arizona beat them 10-3. To stay anywhere in the same stratosphere as Utah this weekend is going to take a lot more than 10 points, considering the Utes have scored 44 and 52 in their last two contests. Coach Kyle Whittingham has been going for blood these past few weeks, and don't expect that to stop now that he's facing the worst team in the Pac-12.

Straight Up: Utah

Against the Spread: Utah

Oregon State (5-4, 3-3) vs. Stanford (3-6, 2-5)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Oregon

Line: Oregon State, -12.5*

It was only a few weeks ago that it seemed like the Beavers could be a serious contender in the North. Even after a surprise loss to Washington State, they came right back out and beat Utah, now the undisputed No. 1 team in the South. But the past two weeks, Oregon State has lost to Cal and Colorado, probably the second and third-worst teams in the conference. Stanford is in that same company, having just gotten its doors blown off by Utah to make it a four-game losing streak for the Cardinal. The combination of Oregon State's recent tendency of playing down to competition and Stanford's track record of at least playing close – outside of the Utah game, of course – means that this one could ultimately go either way though. In seven Pac-12 contests, the Cardinal have won two, lost four by 11 or fewer points and lost by three scores just once. Stanford is down to its third quarterback of the year making his first ever collegiate start in Ari Patu, so the Cardinal pulling out a win is probably not likely, but Patu will give them a better chance to stay in it than Jack West could have.

Straight Up: Oregon State

Against the Spread: Stanford

Washington (4-5, 3-3) vs. Arizona State (6-3, 4-2)

Saturday, 4 p.m. PT

Seattle, Washington

Line: Arizona State, -5.5*

The Sun Devils beat up on a shorthanded USC team last week to recover from their back-to-back losses to Utah and Washington State. The Huskies lost to first-place Oregon after beating Arizona and Stanford back-to-back heading into that matchup. Neither of Washington's wins against bottom-tier teams were very convincing, however, so staying tight with a College Football Playoff contender was probably more impressive. Taking out the Huskies' loss to Michigan back in early September, their other four losses have come by an average of 6.5 points, and the only team to beat them by more than a touchdown was the No. 3 Ducks. Arizona State may have just run away with an easy victory over bipolar USC, but Washington has proved much more capable of keeping things tight even when it has no business of winning.

Straight Up: Arizona State

Against the Spread: Washington

UCLA (5-4, 3-3) vs. Colorado (3-6, 2-4)

Saturday, 6 p.m. PT

Pasadena, California

Line: UCLA, -17*

As much as Bruin fans want to scream about the sky falling, the home stretch presents them with probably the easiest path possible to a season-ending winning streak. The first stepping stone in that path is the Buffaloes, who actually aren't as easy to dismiss as they were a few weeks back. It says a lot that, even after scoring 29 and 37 points the past two weeks, Colorado's offense still ranks No. 119 in the country with 19.1 points per game. UCLA's defense is prone to letting teams put up their best offensive performances of the season, so Colorado breaking 24 after doing so just once in its first seven FBS contests is almost a certainty. It looks like the Bruins will be getting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back, so he should be able to lead UCLA to enough points on the other side of the ball to escape with the victory.

Straight Up: UCLA

Against the Spread: Colorado

No. 3 Oregon (8-1, 5-1) vs. Washington State (5-4, 4-2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon, -14*

This matchup looks like another prime opportunity for the Ducks to struggle to a win against an inferior opponent and still hold onto its College Football Playoff spot thanks to other chaos across the country. Oregon, despite playing in the worst Power Five conference this season, has only beaten an FBS opponent by more than 10 points twice all year, and those were against Colorado and Arizona. Every other mediocre team that has come face-to-face with the Ducks has hung around and made it a contest, and the Cougars look like they'll be very capable of that. Washington State has won four-straight Pac-12 games since the start of October, and they even came two points from upsetting BYU during that stretch as well. Under an interim coach, the Cougars haven't slowed down in the slightest, so even on the road, they'll keep things close before the Ducks end it late.

Straight Up: Oregon

Against the Spread: Washington State

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

