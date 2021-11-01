SI Pac-12 Week 10 Power Rankings: UCLA Falls Some More, Chaos at the Top

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to for the latest update of the conference's hierarchy following Week 9.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) slid down from No. 5 to No. 6 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following its loss to Utah on Saturday. There was was far from a consensus on the Bruins, as not only did they lose this weekend, but so did four of the top-six teams from the Week 9 edition.

Ducks Digest was the highest on UCLA, placing them at No. 4. All Sun Devils was the most negative towards them, slotting them in at No. 9. Cal Sports Report, All Bruins and All Trojans, on the other hand, had the Bruins at No. 6, while Husky Maven was alone in slotting them in at No. 7.

Oregon stood its ground in first place, again earning unanimous first-place praise after finally putting together a complete victory against Colorado. There is a new team at No. 2 for the third week in a row, with Utah taking the place previously held by UCLA and Oregon State in one-off efforts.

Every voter had Oregon, Utah and Washington State at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 with Colorado and winless Arizona at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively. The middle is much more of a mess thanks to losses by presumed favorites Oregon State, Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford all losing.

Here are the full Week 10 power rankings, as well as some brief thoughts from each of the publishers:

1. Oregon (7-1, 4-1), 72 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Utah (5-3, 4-1), 66

3. Washington State (5-4, 4-2), 58

4. Oregon State (5-3, 3-2), 52

5. Arizona State (5-3, 3-2), 45

6. UCLA (5-4, 3-3), 40

7 (Tie). USC (4-4, 3-3), 33

7 (Tie). Washington (4-4, 3-2), 33

9. Cal (3-5, 2-3), 28

10. Stanford (3-5, 2-4), 23

11. Colorado (2-6, 1-4), 12

12. Arizona (0-8, 0-5), 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Cal; 8. Washington; 9. UCLA; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Arizona State allowed 56 unanswered points dating back to the second half of the Utah game. It will take a full blown miracle for them to win out and have the Utes drop two games. After Oregon, the list of teams doesn’t really matter.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: I nearly put Washington State No. 2 because it has won four straight conference games and seems to be playing as well as anyone except Oregon, which finally put on a dominant performance.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. UCLA; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Stanford; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon finally took care of business and dominated a game from start to finish. However the rest of the Pac-12 had other plans and we got upsets galore. Is there a team that's hotter than Washington State after picking up their fourth straight conference win in the face of major coaching turnover? Utah's stock continues to climb as well, and both the Utes and Cougs could play major spoilers to the Ducks down the line.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is an absolute, unapologetic dumpster fire. With four weeks to go, only one team has clinched a bowl, and that’s Oregon, which finally put together a dominant win this weekend against Colorado. Utah stepped up when they needed to in the South, further burying UCLA and taking advantage of Arizona State’s laughably bad start down in Tempe. Outside of Oregon and Utah, there might not be another above average team in this conference.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Washington; 5. Oregon State; 6. Cal; 7. UCLA; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona State; 10. USC; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is a hot mess. Not sure if that's a good or a bad thing. Now if Washington somehow upends Oregon, it's off to the Parity Bowl.

