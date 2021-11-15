Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Pac-12 Week 11 Awards: Kyle Philips Adds Another Special Teams Player of the Week Honor
    Pac-12 Week 11 Awards: Kyle Philips Adds Another Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

    The Bruins' top punt returner found the end zone against the Buffaloes late in Saturday's game.
    The Bruins' top punt returner found the end zone against the Buffaloes late in Saturday's game.

    For the first time in nearly two months, a Bruin snagged some hardware.

    The Pac-12 announced its weekly honors Monday, and UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) receiver Kyle Philips won the Special Teams Player of the Week award following his team's win over Colorado on Saturday. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was also nominated for Offensive Player of the Week, while safety Stephan Blaylock was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Week and defensive lineman Odua Isibor was one of the nominees for Defensive Lineman of the Week.

    Philips scored on an 82-yard punt return in the fourth quarter against the Buffaloes, putting the game even further out of reach that it already was. It wound up being the final score of the game by either team, giving UCLA a 44-20 victory.

    The return itself came after Philips fielded the ball off a bounce and juked around in the backfield before making one cut upfield and leaving everyone in the dust. With only the punter to beat, Philips changed gears and left him in the dust sprinting up the left sideline into the end zone for the Bruins' first return touchdown of the year.

    Philips had one other return in the game, taking it 11 yards to prevent UCLA from starting a drive in the shadow of their own end zone. The Bruins needed seven plays to go 83 yards after Philips' return, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

    For the night, Philips had 93 return yards and 192 all-purpose yards.

    Philips has now caught 23 punts for his career and returned them for an average of 21.0 yards, putting him narrowly behind Maurice Jones-Drew for highest average in UCLA history. Philips' 27.1-yard average return on the season is nearly double his mark from 2020 and an overall career-high for the wideout, again just a yard or so behind Jones-Drew's single-season school record.

    The last time Philips won the award was back in Week 4, following his 59-yard return on the road in a win against Stanford. Before that, the next most recent Bruin to win the conference's special teams award was Demetric Felton in Sept. 2019 as a result of his performance in the comeback against Washington State.

    Philips' win marked the fourth by a Bruin so far this season.

