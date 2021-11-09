SI Pac-12 Week 11 Power Rankings: UCLA Moves Up Despite Being on Bye Week

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to for the latest update of the conference's hierarchy following Week 10.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) moved up a spot from No. 6 to No. 5 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following a week off from game action. There was nearly a consensus on the Bruins as a middle-of-the-pack team, although a few other teams' big losses benefited them while they sat at home watching.

Four of the six outlets, including All Sun Devils, Ducks Digest, All Bruins and All Trojans, placed UCLA at No. 5. Cal Sports Report and Husky Maven leaned slightly more negative on the Bruins, slotting them in at No. 6.

Oregon stood its ground in first place, again earning unanimous first-place praise after eking one out against Washington in Seattle. For the first time in four weeks, a team has managed to repeat at No. 2, as Utah helped stop that revolving door by blowing out Stanford 52-7.

Arizona State climbed up and split third place with last week's No. 3 team, Washington State, and every voter had a combination of those teams at No. 3 and No. 4. Upset wins by Colorado and Arizona shook things up on the bottom, and there was hardly any agreement on who belonged where when organizing the bottom of the stack.

Here are the full Week 11 power rankings, as well as some brief thoughts from each of the publishers:

1. Oregon (8-1, 5-1), 72 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Utah (6-3, 5-1), 66

3 (Tie). Arizona State (6-3, 4-2), 57

3 (Tie). Washington State (5-4, 4-2), 57

5. UCLA (5-4, 3-3), 46

6. Oregon State (5-4, 3-3), 40

7. Washington (4-5, 3-3), 33

8. USC (4-5, 3-4), 29

9. Colorado (3-6, 2-4), 26

10. Stanford (3-6, 2-5), 18

11. Cal (3-6, 2-4), 14

12. Arizona (1-8, 1-5), 10

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The Sun Devils bounced back in solid fashion against USC, although there is plenty that needs fixed moving forward. I’m not willing to rank ASU ahead of WSU, and Arizona finally moves out of the 12 spot thanks to their win over Cal.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: I'm counting on Washington State to shake things up by beating Oregon on Saturday, and I don't really count Arizona's win over a team that only vaguely resembled Cal. The Wildcats are still on a losing streak as far as I'm concerned.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: Utah looks like a scarier matchup every week, this time after beating the brakes off of Stanford. Colorado still has some fight left in them despite an ugly record and Arizona finally gets a win after two years. Good for Jedd Fisch. All eyes will be on Oregon vs. Washington State in a huge matchup that comes following a bye for Jake Dickert’s squad.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington; 7. Oregon State; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The fact that UCLA improved its relative standing in the conference without taking a snap just goes to show how self-destructive the Pac-12 is, and how nearly every team is a pretender at this point. The bottom four teams are all dumpster fires, and yet teams in the middle of the pack continue to lose to them. Utah and Oregon are all the Pac-12’s got at this point, and even they are far from infallible.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle against Pac-12 opponents, and with three games left on their schedule the question remains can they become bowl game eligible. Their upcoming contest against the Cal Bears should be a winnable one, but BYU and UCLA both present some challenges. Sitting at 4-5 heading into week 11, there is no doubt the Trojans' have struggled to live up to their pre-season expectations.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

Comment: Oregon won in Columbus. Won in a monsoon. Will win the conference. The Ducks were so much better than Washington it was indefensible. But that's all the Pac-12's got. Outside of Eugene, it's a little embarrassing.

