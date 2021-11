SI Pac-12 Week 12 Power Rankings: UCLA Takes Another Step Forward

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to for the latest update of the conference's hierarchy following Week 11.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) moved up a spot from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following a 44-20 win over Colorado on Saturday. There was nearly a consensus on the Bruins, but one voter is lower on them than most.

Five of the six outlets, including All Sun Devils, Cal Sports Report, All Bruins, All Trojans and Husky Maven placed UCLA at No. 4. Ducks Digest leaned slightly more negative on the Bruins, slotting them in at No. 6.

Oregon stood its ground in first place, again earning unanimous first-place praise after a win over Washington State. Utah held strong at No. 2 as well, following up a blowout win over Stanford with a tight victory over Arizona that brought them one step closer to clinching the South division. The Ducks and Utes will play Saturday in primetime in a game that could decide the Pac-12's postseason fate on a national level.

Arizona State stayed put in third place, with all but one voter penciling them in there. Should the Sun Devils lose to Oregon State this week, their chances of winning the South would be slashed completely. The matchup between UCLA and USC has no implications on the divisional races, but both mid-tier teams are still fighting to either make a bowl or improve the bowl they end up going to.

Here are the full Week 12 power rankings, as well as some brief thoughts from each of the publishers:

1. Oregon (9-1, 6-1), 72 points (6 first-place votes)

2. Utah (7-3, 6-1), 66

3. Arizona State (7-3, 5-2), 58

4. UCLA (6-4, 4-3), 52

5. Oregon State (6-4, 4-3), 48

6. Washington State (5-5, 4-3), 45

7. USC (4-5, 3-4), 35

8. Washington (4-6, 3-4), 27

9. Colorado (3-7, 2-5), 24

10. Stanford (3-7, 2-6), 18

11. Cal (3-6, 2-4), 15

12. Arizona (1-9, 1-6), 8

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

Comment: Although Arizona State was able to pull off the comeback against Washington, the time for praying must begin, as Utah must lose their next two games (along with ASU winning their final two) in order for the Sun Devils to emerge out of the Pac-12 South. Are we getting a Round 1 of a Pac-12 title game with Oregon/Utah this week? I believe so.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. Utah, 3. Arizona State, 4. UCLA, 5. Oregon State, 6. Washington State, 7. Washington, 8. USC, 9. Colorado, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford. 12. Arizona

Comment: Now the focus is on Utah and Oregon, which no doubt will play each other twice in their next three games. You have to figure the Utes will win at least one of those games and ruin Oregon's CFP hopes. Washington State had a chance to steal the North, but now the Cougars are just another so-so Pac-12 team.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon looks like it’s shaping closer to its full form after a big home win over a red hot WSU team. Utah got a scare from Arizona that surprised a lot of people ahead of a massive showdown with the Ducks in Salt Lake. Jimmy Lake got fired as the dumpster fire that is the Washington football program continues to burn.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The biggest matchup of the year is on the slate with Oregon and Utah set to match up this weekend. Still, there aren’t any nationally relevant teams outside that pair – although, UCLA and Arizona State can both finish their mediocre seasons with decent records if they take care of business these next few weeks.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans have a big week ahead as they gear up to take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins. This game is a crucial one for the Men of Troy as they look to become bowl eligible before the 2021 season ends.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. USC; 7. Washington State; 8. Colorado; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: Washington has hit rock bottom everywhere but in these power rankings. There's still. Fortunately for the Huskies, others in the conference have similar problems when it comes to winning, though none have coaches lashing out at players and presumably calling for moving vans. Yes, this has been one of the most disastrous UW football seasons ever.

