    November 1, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA' Podcast: UCLA Football Stomped By Utah, Men's Basketball About to Tip Off
    'Bleav in UCLA' Podcast: UCLA Football Stomped By Utah, Men's Basketball About to Tip Off

    Travis Reed and Sam Connon recap the Bruins' loss on the gridiron and what to expect on the hardwood Thursday night.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Hosts Travis Reed and Sam Connon talk about their takeaways from UCLA football's 44-24 loss to Utah late Saturday night and what the future could look like regarding coach Chip Kelly's job status. UCLA men's basketball is also a few days away from its season-opening exhibition, so Travis and Sam went a little deeper into their expectations and what lineups they're looking to see from the Bruins come Thursday night.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

