UCLA Football Practice Report: November 10

The Bruins' improvement week is in the rear-view mirror, and now it's time for the final tuneups.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) held its last practice open to the media prior to Saturday's game against Colorado on Wednesday. The session provided one last look at the personnel and energy of the team with three days to go until kickoff against the Buffaloes.

The cohort of injured and dinged up players remained small Wednesday, as was the case Monday coming off a bye week.

Offensive lineman Patrick Selna, linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald and running back Christian Grubb were all in the workout area, as they have been for virtually the entire season. We got a look at center Sam Marrazzo as well, and he was in a t-shirt wandering around his teammates. Marrazzo has been out since the Stanford game on Sept. 25.

Defensive lineman Quintin Somerville was the only other player who was held out, although there was no sign of tight end Mike Martinez, who has been missing for nearly two months since his injury against Fresno State on Sept. 18. Somerville shed his boot a few weeks back, and he was in full pads Wednesday.

Somerville spent the 30 minutes open to the media jogging and stretching on the ground by himself. Being in uniform and full pads though, there is a chance he could become available soon.

The one player who got hurt in practice was linebacker Hayden Nelson, and he got taken into the trainer's shed to get looked at for a couple minutes. Nelson jogged over on the side for a bit after coming out, and then he rejoined his teammates.

Running back Ethan Fernea had a much smaller cast on his right arm, and the giant club that was covering pretty much everything from the elbow down is gone. This new brace was really only around his forearm and wrist, but coach Chip Kelly said Monday that he'll have to wear something bigger when he appears in games.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was once again a full go, throwing like normal and clearly playing the role of the No. 1 guy. Kajiya Hollawayne and Parker McQuarrie were the two scout team quarterbacks with Chase Artopoeus still in his offensive jersey.

Hollawayne wore No. 6, a Colorado wide receiver's number, but McQuarrie didn't have a jersey number, so no one was starting off wearing quarterback Brendon Lewis' No. 12 during the opening few periods.

The special teams action was mostly the same old stuff, with receivers Kazmeir Allen and Chase Cota bringing back kicks like they usually do, but there were a few moments of note that stood out.

When team managers were testing out the ball-launching kickoff machine, both tight end David Priebe and linebacker Joquarri Price dropped balls that went right to them. This machine tuneup period also resulted in a ball getting "kicked" short and hitting linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the back of the head when he was getting blocked by Priebe.

Linebacker JonJon Vaughns had a nice recovery on a surprise onside kick by RJ Lopez as well.

The defense had its usual rotation of drills on the north field, ending the media available period with a goal line runthrough with the linebackers and defensive backs led by defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro and assistant head coach Brian Norwood.

Jay Shaw and Cameron Johnson were the starting corners, with Obi Eboh and Devin Kirkwood coming in with the 2s. Kirkwood and John Humphrey were the corners with the 3s.

Caleb Johnson and Jordan Genmark Heath were the starting inside linebackers, while Quentin Lake and Stephan Blaylock were the top safeties and Qwuantrezz Knight was the No. 1 striker. Ale Kaho and Jeremiah Trojan made up the next grouping of linebackers, followed by Vaughns and Damian Sellers, with Martell Irby and Shea Pitts coming in as the next two strikers. Williams Nimmo Jr. and Kenny Churchwell III were the second-string safeties and Elisha Guidry and Alex Johnson were the third-stringers.

Nimmo allowed a catch in the end zone and the 1s blew a coverage on a wide-open running back, but the drill looked positive outside of those two hiccups. Lake tipped an interception to himself and Kirkwood and Blaylock each picked up nice pass breakups.

There wasn't much notable going on over on the offensive field outside of Thompson-Robinson's availability and the overall quarterback rotation. It was hard to see who threw the ball, but running back Keegan Jones made a great 35-yard catch down the right sideline, showing great speed to catch up to the slightly overthrown ball and still managing to secure it in stride.

