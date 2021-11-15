UCLA Football Practice Report: November 15

The Bruins have donned red scout team uniforms multiple times throughout the season prior to matchups with Fresno State, Stanford and Arizona State.

But something felt a little different about the cardinal on the field at Wasserman Football Center on Monday morning.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) got started with a new week of practice leading up to its annual crosstown rivalry game with USC (4-5, 3-4). It has now been three months since the end of fall camp and start of regular game week preparations, so the Bruins certainly have the routine down by now.

The same old rotation of special teams and position drills popped up again Monday, and the same old playlist blasted over the loudspeakers. With bowl eligibility locked up this past weekend, UCLA won't have to worry about how much longer its season will go on for – after the USC and Cal games, they'll have another few weeks together, going through this same routine an extra couple of times.

Health-wise, the Bruins are entering this rivalry week largely with the same personnel group outside of one missing starter.

Running back Christian Grubb, offensive lineman Patrick Selna and center Sam Marrazzo were all hanging around on the side, lifting or staying loose but not available to practice as has been the case for the past few months. Defensive lineman Quintin Somerville continues to progress, but remains in isolated drills with trainers as opposed to group activity.

Defensive lineman Datona Jackson was in shorts and a t-shirt on the side, wearing sunglasses and hanging with trainers and assistants. Jackson left Saturday's game against Colorado in the fourth quarter and did not return. The former JUCO transfer leads the Bruins in sacks this year with 3.5 to go along with his 20 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Right tackle Alec Anderson, who has now missed two games in a row with an undisclosed injury, was dressed and participating in practice Monday, but once again at a limited level as had been the case last week. Anderson was dressed and in full uniform pregame against the Buffaloes, only to end up on the bench by kickoff, watching freshman Garrett DiGiorgio get the start in his place.

Looking elsewhere besides the sidelines, linebacker Damian Sellers was back on the scout team after spending the last two weeks rotating through drills with the 1s and 2s. Any injuries at inside linebacker, either to Caleb Johnson, Kain Medrano or Jordan Genmark Heath have been shored up, so Sellers has now been bumped back down the pecking list.

Quarterback Chase Artopoeus returned to the scout team as well, now that Dorian Thompson-Robinson is back and healthy. Artopoeus was wearing a red No. 9 to imitate USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Interim coach Donte Williams ran a two-quarterback offense last time the Trojans took the field, but no Bruin was wearing Jaxson Dart's No. 2 from what we could see on the other side of the complex.

