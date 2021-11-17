UCLA Football Practice Report: November 17

With three days to go until the crosstown rivalry takes over the Los Angeles college football scene, the Bruins gave one last sneak peak of what they'll look like at the Coliseum on Saturday.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) held its final practice of the week open to the media Wednesday morning, running through the normal rotation of drills and workouts at Wasserman Football Center. After the Bruins wrap up practice and lift, they'll have a couple hours to spare before the Beat SC Rally gets going on campus.

Before then, UCLA had a chance to get some extra work in, at least those who were available.

Coach Chip Kelly told reporters Wednesday before practice that running back Brittain Brown would be available. He was not, as it turns out, and he spent the entirety of practice in a t-shirt and in the weight room.

With Brown out, Ethan Fernea stepped in as RB2, taking handoffs from quarterback Ethan Garbers in handoff drills.

Right tackle Alec Anderson and defensive lineman Datona Jackson were both full participants after being in and out the past few days. Anderson was the first offensive lineman to take a rep in the opening sled drill, and he finally participated in contact drills after being held out of them for the past two weeks.

Striker Martell Irby looked like he got dinged up at some point, as he was pacing around in the back of the end zone stretching out his leg and got attention from trainers for a moment before eventually rejoining the defense.

It looked like quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was wearing a glove on his left hand during practice, which is probably not injury-related though, since it was on the opposite hand from the one that he hurt against Oregon and kept him out of the Utah game.

We got a good look at a lot of the defensive drills, the first of which was a 1-on-1 cone drill. The matchup that stood out the most was between linebacker Carl Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Jay Toia, mostly because Jones' hit on Toia looked really hard, and that was against arguably the biggest guy on the team.

The defensive backs went through a dropback and interception drill, and they looked solid, nothing too complex. The interesting tidbit here is that after the opening two cornerback pairs of Jay Shaw/Cameron Johnson and Devin Kirkwood/Obi Eboh, the third grouping was John Humphrey and a scout team player. Mo Osling was running the drill as a second-string safety alongside Kenny Churchwell, so he may have undergone a late-season position change after returning from injury.

When the defensive backs and linebackers came together for a goal line defense drills against scout team route runners, the starters expectedly got a bunch of stops. The standout, though, was Alex Johnson, who had three reps in a row where the ball was thrown in his direction.

On the first, the defensive back got an interception on the right side of the end zone. The next snap, Johnson broke up a jump ball in the back left corner of the end zone, and then he jumped a pass and nearly picked it off on the right side of the goal line.

In the opening punt return drills, Kazmeir Allen, Logan Loya and Kyle Philips looked as sure-handed as ever. Their protection didn't warrant much praise from the coaching staff, however, as special teams coordinator Derek Sage yelled at linebacker Jeremiah Trojan after one rep where he didn't give Allen enough time or space. Linebacker Kain Medrano got pulled aside by Sage after the drill as well, so it turns out that level of blockers on punt plays needed some attention and tweaks heading into Saturday.

UCLA will get back to work behind closed doors Thursday and Friday before taking the field with the Victory Bell on the line Saturday afternoon.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated