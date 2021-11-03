UCLA Football Practice Report: November 3

In the midst of a bye week, the Bruins haven't progressed to fully preparing for the Buffaloes yet.

Instead, they're taking this as an improvement week – coach Chip Kelly's term for his team's byes – with a notable combination of missing and present players as kickoff remains 10 days away.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) got back on the practice field Wednesday morning for the first time since losing to Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was out with a hand injury that night, was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Thompson-Robinson was taking snaps from starting center Duke Clemens and handing off to running back Zach Charbonnet in drills while Ethan Garbers, who started in Thompson-Robinson's place on Saturday, was paired up with offensive lineman Bruno Fina and running back Brittain Brown. That, plus the lack of a wrap on his hand, seems to suggest Thompson-Robinson is back to being the starting quarterback.

Defensive lineman Jay Toia isn't injured, but it was still a little surprising to see him take the field at Wasserman Football Center as a full participant. Toia has played in all nine games, only suffering a minor injury late against Arizona on Oct. 9, although his status Wednesday was not up in the air for injury-related reasons.

Toia was caught on video Sunday night in the midst of an altercation with other students in an elevator, threatening them and not allowing them to leave. Coach Chip Kelly reiterated the statement UCLA Athletics provided All Bruins on Tuesday, saying they are aware of the video and are following university protocols regarding student conduct.

You can watch Kelly address Toia's status and Thompson-Robinson's injury, among other topics, HERE.

While the group of injured players on the sideline wasn't particularly large, it took a big chunk out of the front seven in particular.

Linebackers Caleb Johnson, Jordan Genmark Heath and Kobey Fitzgerald were all in the personal workout area during the first period Wednesday. Johnson joined the inside linebackers for drills soon after, but he missed Saturday's game and was in and out of practice last week as well.

Genmark Heath remained over on the side for the entirety of the 30 minutes open to the media, and Johnson was not lining up in the goal line formation rotations. That left JonJon Vaughns and Ale Kaho has the first linebacker pairing, and the pair that ran with the 2s was Vaughns and Jeremiah Trojan. Damian Sellers was out of his scout team jersey for the first time since fall camp, back to wearing his white No. 0 alongside the rest of the defense.

Defensive linemen Quintin Somerville and Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi were also in the injured cohort, as they have been all season.

Right tackle Alec Anderson was not present Wednesday after he missed the game Saturday, and Kelly confirmed he was unavailable. Quarterback Chase Griffin was dressed and labeled as available to practice by Kelly, but he still wasn't attempting any throws or taking any snaps, as had been the case last week.

The practice started off with warmups and slowed-down punt return drills before breaking off into individuals, per usual. Kyle Philips, Kazmeir Allen, Logan Loya and Keegan Jones were set back as the punt returners.

Cornerback Mo Osling III made a nice grab right in front of reporters in a footwork and trackdown drill, although he was not with the 1s or 2s when the defense reconvened for the goal line drill. Jay Shaw and Cameron Johnson were the first two corners out there, followed by Obi Eboh and Devin Kirkwood.

