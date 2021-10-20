UCLA Football Practice Report: October 20

Heading into what stands to be their biggest game of the year, it looks like the Bruins will be as close to full strength as possible midway through the season.

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) held its final practice open to the media on Wednesday before it goes behind closed doors to prepare for Oregon (5-1, 2-1) coming to town on Saturday. In what has, to this point, been a relatively light year on the Bruins in terms of serious injuries, they seem to be on track to field their most complete roster yet with the national spotlight on them this weekend.

There was no sign of either center Sam Marrazzo or tight end Mike Martinez, but that was too be expected. From what we've seen out of them the past few weeks, it still looks like they'll be out for at least another few weeks.

Outside of those two missing, there wasn't much injury news to report Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Patrick Selna and scout team tight end Michael Churich started off on the stationary bikes with no other players in the area. They were eventually joined by defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi and linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald.

Defensive lineman Quintin Somerville was doing some stretches and on-field weight drills alongside Selna, as he was held out of practice as well. As we reported Monday though, Somerville is out of the boot he had been in since August, so he is at least making progress towards a return.

We couldn't find running back Christian Grubb or receiver Colson Yankoff, but they're both working their way back from major injuries and were not available in practice anyways.

And that was it, really.

Receiver Kyle Philips, linebacker Kain Medrano and cornerback Mo Osling III were all full participants Wednesday after easing their way into things Monday. Edge rusher Mitchell Agude was taking part in all the defensive line drills, and other than when he went over to a trainer to get his wrist or hand taped up, he looked like his normal self.

The injury advantage certainly seems to be leaning towards UCLA on Saturday, as Oregon has had multiple starters ruled out for the year in running back CJ Verdell and safety Bennett Williams. Even key players like center Alex Forsyth, running back Trey Benson and outside linebacker Mase Funa who could play against the Bruins are all working their way back from injuries that have held them out of games, and cornerback DJ James is banged up as well.

Back in Westwood, the nearly fully healthy roster went through its normal routine practicing at Wasserman Football Center.

The return team kicked things off, with receivers Kazmeir Allen and Chase Cota switching off reps. We initially didn't think Cota would ever really see the field in this role, but it looked like running back Keegan Jones moved over from the returner role to the wingman role that Martell Irby starts in.

Cota had the best return of the period – and that isn't to say that Allen looked slow or off his game, just that Cota was actually the only one who was able to break one off that didn't get blown dead before he reached the 30-yard line.

When the team split off for individuals, the offense ran some up-tempo drills on the south field. We didn't see the 1s working, but running with the 2s were quarterback Ethan Garbers, running back Zach Charbonnet, left tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, left guard Atonio Mafi, center Benjamin Roy Jr., right guard Justin Williams and right tackle Brad Whitworth.

The receivers and running backs ran their usual routes, with Jones showing really nice speed to get under the ball on one deep throw, sparking some oohs and aahs and a "Good catch" from a teammate.

There weren't any surprise cameo appearances at practice Wednesday, although Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley stopped by on Tuesday.

