Super Bowl LVI Set to Boast Slight UCLA Football Flare, Mostly Off the Field

When the Rams and Bengals take the field on Super Bowl Sunday, there won't be any Bruins in uniform.

But that doesn't mean UCLA football will go completely unrepresented at the big game.

The only former Bruin on either team is Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Xavier Su'a Filo, but after getting put on injured reserve in the fall, Su'a Filo was released then re-signed to the practice squad in January. Eric Ball, Trey Brown, Brian Callahan and Steven Radicevic join Su'a Filo as part of the Bengals organization, with all four of them holding off-the-field roles.

On the Los Angeles Rams' side, former UCLA star running back Johnathan Franklin is their director of social justice.

While Franklins' Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, just 15 miles from Westwood and the host site for Super Bowl LVI, it was the Bengals who set up shop on campus for the past week. The Bengals stayed at the UCLA Hotel at the Luskin Conference Center, utilizing Drake Stadium and the Wasserman Football Center as bases for training, practice and media availability.

Su'a Filo was UCLA's starting left tackle as a true freshman in 2010, then went on his two-year Mormon mission before coming back to Westwood. Upon his return, Su'a Filo put up back-to-back All-Pac-12 seasons in 2012 and 2013, even earning an All-American nod as a junior.

The do-it-all lineman got picked No. 33 overall – the first pick of the second round – by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. Su'a Filo was a full-time starter by the time he reached the final two years of his rookie contract, starting 31 of 32 games across 2016 and 2017.

Su'a Filo then signed with the Tennessee Titans, but was released before the start of the regular season and wound up joining the Dallas Cowboys instead. The Bengals picked him up ahead of the 2020 season, starting Su'a Filo in seven of the eight games he has been available for over the past two years.

Ball is currently the Bengals' Director of Player Relations, more than 30 years after he got drafted by Cincinnati in 1989. Prior to his seven-year career in the NFL, Ball played for UCLA and earned Rose Bowl Game MVP in 1986 after rushing for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown was a four-year starter for UCLA in the mid-2000s, racking up 10 career interceptions and one Second Team All-American nod during his time in Westwood. The son of former UCLA great Theotis Brown, Trey Brown is now a scout for the Bengals.

Callahan was a backup quarterback at UCLA during that same era, then he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Bruins. Since then, he has rose through the ranks and now acts as the Bengals' offensive coordinator.

The final Bruin-turned-Bengal is Radicevic, who is Cincinnati's Scouting Director. Radicevic started off as a player for UCLA, only to transition to an undergraduate coaching role and eventually become the program's Director of Football Operations from 2009 to 2011.

The Rams may have more in common with the Bruins based on geography, color scheme and fanbase overlap, but Franklin is the only prominent member of the organization who has his roots in UCLA football. The running back-turned-social justice advocate is the school's all-time leading rusher, but his playing career came to a close due to a neck injury less than a year after the Green Bay Packers picked him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

There are another two dozen or so Bruins playing across the rest of the league, but their teams all fell short of the biggest game of the year.

