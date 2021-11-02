Skip to main content
    UCLA Tight End Greg Dulcich Named John Mackey Award Semifinalist
    Publish date:

    The Bruins' top tight end was one of the eight players the shortlist for award on Monday.
    Author:

    As the Bruins continue to slide in the standings, one of their most consistent contributors on offense got some good news.

    UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) tight end Greg Dulcich was named a John Mackey Award semifinalist on Monday. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely, Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer, Colorado State's Trey McBride, Iowa State's Charlie Kolar, Georgia's Brock Bowers, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and San Jose State's Derrick Deese were the other seven semifinalists.

    Dulcich was one of the 56 tight ends on the Mackey Award watch list back on July 23, and now he has survived the first massive cutdown. The three finalists will be announced Nov. 22.

    The award will be given out Dec. 9 at the College Football Awards Show, which will be televised live on ESPN.

    Dulcich ranks second on UCLA in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 31 catches, 447 yards and four scores through eight games. Dulcich is either first or tied for first among Pac-12 tight ends in all three of those categories as well.

    Among the eight finalists, Dulcich ranks No. 4 in yards, No. 5 in receptions and is tied for No. 3 in touchdowns.

    Wydermyer and Kolar are considered to be the current frontrunners to win the award.

    Dulcich, a former walk-on, is on pace for 775 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions should he stay healthy and play in a bowl game with the Bruins. Those numbers are better than the ones Dulcich posted in 2020 and the ones Devin Asiasi put up in 2019 before he got drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the following NFL Draft.

    After opening the season with one reception and 15 yards against Hawaii, Dulcich bounced back with three catches for 117 yards and a 75-yard touchdown a week later against LSU. Dulcich's top performance since was a nine-catch, 136-yard outing against Arizona State, and he has found the end zone in three of his last four appearances.

    The last time a UCLA tight end won the Mackey Award was when Marcedes Lewis brought it to Westwood in 2005.

    The only other Bruin still in contention for a national award besides Dulcich is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was announced as one of the 40 members of the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2021 on Oct. 26. With a recent injury holding him out of UCLA's last game and no definitive timetable for a return, though, Thompson-Robinson may be out of the running for his individual trophy.

