Today in History: Joshua Kelley Carries UCLA Football to Crosstown Rivalry Win vs. USC

The Bruins have one win against the Trojans over their last six head-to-head matchups.

They have Joshua Kelley to thank for that lone victory.

On Nov. 17, 2018, UCLA football welcomed USC into the Rose Bowl with not much at stake outside of the rivalry itself and the associated bragging rights. The Bruins were 2-8 and far from any kind of bowl eligibility or division title, but one bright spot had stood out in coach Chip Kelly's loss-riddled debut season.

Kelley had just 11 carries between UCLA's two early-season losses to Cincinnati and Oklahoma, and then he was a healthy scratch against Fresno State. When conference play started, however, Kelley got rolling, and he had 1,032 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage through seven Pac-12 games.

The Bruins' lead ball-carrier put together his magnum opus against the Trojans, rushing for 289 yards and two touchdowns to lift UCLA to a 34-27 victory.

Kelley actually wasn't featured much early on, as the Bruins' answered the Trojans' game-opening field goal with a touchdown drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown from quarterback Wilton Speight to receiver Theo Howard. Kelly had just three touches for 16 yards on the 75-yard scoring possession.

After USC missed a field goal to set UCLA up at its own 24, Kelley got three carries in a row, the last of which went for 61 yards to launch the Bruins into the red zone. Speight capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown, but Kelley would get plenty of action in the end zone moving forward.

Trojan quarterback JT Daniels dialed up a 44-yard bomb to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown the next possession, and then a blocked punt returned for a touchdown made it 17-14 USC. The Bruins had seen their 14-point lead turn into a three-point deficit in just 1:40 of game time, which was just the start of a back-and-forth affair between the crosstown rivals.

Kelley finally found paydirt a few drives later, picking up a 1-yard touchdown that was set up by a Nate Meadors interception and unsportsmanlike conduct called against USC in the red zone. Daniels found receiver Velus Jones on a short button hook the very next possession, and Jones made one cut up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans the lead midway through the second quarter.

The teams combined for just three points on their next seven possessions, with a USC field goal at the midpoint of the third quarter giving them a 27-21 lead. Kelley had 51 yards on 12 carries during that stretch, and he was at 133 yards through three quarters of play.

The fourth quarter is where Kelley went from good to borderline iconic.

UCLA was starting its first drive of the final quarter backed up against its own end zone, pinned at the 3-yard line following a USC punt. The Bruins nearly had to punt themselves, but Speight found Howard on 3rd-and-long to get a fresh set of downs. Kelley rushed for 8 and 5 yards to reset the down markers again, and a 15-yard pass from Speight to receiver Demetric Felton got UCLA another first down nearing midfield.

The string of positive plays didn't end there – far from it.

Kelley burst through a hole on the left side and took it 55 yards into the South end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Kelley began to swing his arms in circles like a windmill, dropping the ball and running through the back of the end zone before his teammates met him there to celebrate the go-ahead score.

The momentum the Bruins had picked up with Kelley's long touchdown spilled over to the other side of the ball, as Daniels heaved up a prayer the very next play, only to watch it get picked off by a leaping Darnay Holmes without a Trojan receiver in the area.

Kelley got eight carries the next two drives, successfully running off some clock and setting UCLA up in field goal range both times. Kicker JJ Molson was good from 19 and 48 yards out, and the Bruins took a 34-27 lead with 2:30 to play.

The Trojans got two first downs on the potential game-tying drive – which Kelley and the offense were watching from the sidelines, holding hands – but they failed to convert on 4th-and-3 with 32 seconds remaining when linebacker Krys Barnes got in the way of the out route at the line to gain.

The UCLA bench spilled over onto the field in celebration, cheering along with the packed home crowd at the Rose Bowl as their three-game losing streak to USC came to a close. Sepight took a knee moments later, and the result was made official.

Kelley didn't even know he carried the ball 40 times when talking to reporters after, and he had his signature ear-to-ear smile plastered on his face throughout the press conference.

"40? Sheesh," Kelley said. "I'm gonna have to use the ice bath tonight, for sure. ... Tomorrow morning, I'm gonna feel all 40 of those."

A year after transferring from UC Davis and walking on to the Bruins' roster, Kelley wasn't just suiting up in the crosstown rivalry game he had watched every year since he was 8 years old – he broke the record for rushing yards in the 90-year history of the matchup and powered his team to a win as a result.

Kelley ended his brief UCLA career with 2,567 yards and 25 touchdowns from scrimmage, and he ranks No. 12 in program history in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

Even taking out his statistical prowess, infectious personality and eventual journey to the NFL, Kelley cemented himself into college football history by sticking a dagger in USC at the Rose Bowl that Saturday afternoon.

A day to remember, indeed.

