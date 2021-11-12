Top 2023 Tight End Walker Lyons Lists UCLA Football in Top 11

The Bruins are still in the running for one of the top tight ends in the country.

Class of 2023 tight end Walker Lyons announced his top 11 schools Thursday afternoon, and UCLA football made the list of semifinalists. Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, Washington, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, BYU and Texas are the other 10 teams still in the running for Lyons.

Lyons also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah and Wisconsin, but all of those Power Five programs wound up on the cutting room floor.

The Bruins sent their offer to Lyons on June 18 following his unofficial visit and meeting with tight ends coach Derek Sage. Lyons has also gone on unofficial visits to Alabama, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington.

Lyons is the No. 3 tight end in the country according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, and is rated as a four-star recruit across the board. Rivals slots Lyons in as the No. 61 player in the nation, while the 247Sports Composite has him No. 69 and ESPN has him at No. 106.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end is also viewed as a top-10 player in California by all three major outlets.

Lyons is a junior at Folsom High School (CA) and currently has 511 yards and six touchdowns on 34 receptions through 10 games. In six games last season, Lyons posted 281 yards and five touchdowns on 17 catches.

Both the Under Armour All-America Game and NBC Sports' All-American Bowl have extended Lyons invitations to participate in their showcase events this winter.

UCLA has gotten more production out of the tight end position than almost any other program across the country since coach Chip Kelly arrived ahead of the 2018 season. From Caleb Wilson to Devin Asiasi and Greg Dulcich, the Bruins have had a tight end rack up stats and appear on the national leaderboards in each of the past four years.

Wilson and Asiasi were leftovers from the Jim Mora era and Dulcich was a walk-on though, leaving a limited track record for Sage-recruited tight ends since he joined the UCLA staff in February 2018.

Mike Martinez committed just four months after Sage was hired, and he stood out as an elite blocking tight end with great length this season before going down with a long-term injury against Fresno State in September. The Bruins did not get a single tight end to commit out of high school in either the 2020 or 2021 classes.

Sage did manage to secure commitments from a pair of top 2022 tight ends this past spring – Jack Pederson and Carsen Ryan, who rank No. 6 and No. 13 at their position, respectively, according to the 247Sports Composite.

UCLA has a single 2023 commit at the moment, but none on the offensive side of the ball. The staff has sent one other scholarship offer to a tight end for next year's cycle – Duce Robinson out of Pinnacle High School (AZ), who is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the unanimous No. 1 tight end in the country.

