UCLA Football: Top Bruins Transfer Recruit Visiting 2 Rival Programs
Even after he paid a visit to the UCLA Bruins last weekend, elite transfer portal cornerback Jeremiah Hughes, a true freshman with the LSU Tigers last year, apparently is doing his due diligence when it comes to finding his new football home for the fall.
According to Chris Hummer of Bruin Report Online, the 6-foot-3, 193-pound Hughes is visiting Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes program on Friday, and will then check out the Washington Huskies. The latter club made a major push to recruit him as a high schooler (where he was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, where he was ranked as the 70th-best cornerback in the nation and the eighth-best prospect in Nevada), and apparently remains quite interested in acquiring his services.
Hughes suited up for 13 contests with LSU last fall. He notched six tackles during his freshman season in 2023, and carved out serious real estate with the Tigers' special teams units, specifically with the team's kick off coverage, kickoff return and punt return groups.
UCLA is making a concerted effort to significantly adjust its program under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. Though the club has had a lot of defections, Foster is doing what he can to maximize the NCAA transfer portal.
