Top In-State WR Jurrion Dickey Includes UCLA Football in Top 5

The Bruins have been named a finalist in an highly-coveted prospect’s recruitment after making the first cut for the dynamic wideout back in February.

Slimming down his list by eight programs, class of 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has included UCLA football in his top five, he announced Tuesday morning on Twitter. Listing the Bruins alongside Oregon, Penn State, USC and Washington, the Village Christian High School (CA) product had the four West Coast universities in his top 13, but the Nittany Lions are a new addition to the mix.

Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and San Jose State did not make the cut from Dickey’s previous list.

Dickey is a four-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, but the broader rankings vary for the 6-foot-2 wideout. While the 247Sports Composite has the San Jose native as the No. 129 player overall, ESPN and Rivals have Dickey listed at No. 200 and No. 206, respectively.

The 247Sports Composite has Dickey listed as an athlete – and the No. 11 athlete in the nation at that. ESPN and Rivals peg him as a wide receiver, ranking the West Coast playmaker as No. 28 and No. 30 at the position, respectively.

In California, Dickey is the No. 9 overall according to the 247Sports Composite, No. 13 overall according to Rivals and No. 16 overall according to ESPN.

Dickey played in 11 games during his junior season at Valley Christian, catching 78 passes for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named to the First Team Offense on the 2021 MaxPreps California All-State Team as a result of his gaudy numbers.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Grant Gray recently became UCLA’s first commit for next year’s recruiting class, and the Bruins are still in the hunt for Rico Flores, Jeremiah McClure and Malachi Riley — all of whom are being recruited by wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel.

UCLA has one other coach who had a role in Dickey’s recruitment as well. On Sept. 1, former Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini offered the dynamic receiver a spot on the Buffaloes’ roster. Chiaverini is now an offensive analyst with the Bruins and could be helping the staff to help earn Dickey’s commitment from an additional perspective.

Wide receivers Kazmeir Allen, Jake Bobo and Josiah Norwood are all set to run out of eligibility after the upcoming campaign, and Kam Brown — who could return for the 2023-2024 season if he wants to — is a candidate to leave early.

Logan Loya, Jadyn Marshall and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are currently the only major contributors in the receiver corps set to remain on the Bruins’ roster past 2023, so potential incoming freshmen could be set for immediate playing time if they select Westwood as their future destination.

