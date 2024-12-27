Two UCLA Signees to Play in Prestigious All-Star Game
UCLA will be represented by two of its class of 2025 signees in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, an annual all-star game that features the top 100 high school prospects in the nation.
Defensive back Jadyn Hudson and offensive lineman Garrison Blank will both be playing in the prestigious all-star game.
Hudson is a four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California. He is ranked the No. 26 class of 2025 prospect in the state and the No. 30 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
An evaluation from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins tells you everything you need to know about what he brings to the table:
"Hudson has been a key two-way player for one of the state’s top programs since his freshman year. Has started at safety and receiver but will play in the secondary at the college level. A complete safety who shows plenty of range, high level ball skills, attacks the football in the air and high level football instincts. He’s a highly intelligent player, a vocal leader on the defense and always seems to be around the football. He can play in the box, is strong in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood on an opposing ball carrier. He can play sideline to sideline and does a nice job getting off blocks and tackling in space. He’s a plus athlete who can run and has a nice physical edge to him. His athleticism pops on offense as well as he’s a gifted receiver who runs well after the catch. Has a lean 6-2 frame and will need to add some size and strength to his body to hold up at the college level but has all the traits and skill set to be an impact player. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect, multi-year starter and an NFL upside as well."
Blank is a three-star prospect from Rocklin, California. He is ranked the No. 47 class of 2025 prospect in the state and the No. 48 offensive tackle in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Blank is a much-needed addition for an offensive line room that was quite underwhelming this past season.
Here is Biggins' evaluation of the UCLA signee:
"Blank is a true tackle prospect with a huge frame. We saw him at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles back in March and he’s all of the 6-7, 300 pounds he’s listed at with big hands and an 80”+ wingspan. He played offensive guard as a sophomore and moved to left tackle as a junior and made a huge jump in development and physicality. He’s a dominant run blocker who just mauls opposing linemen at this level. He plays through the whistle and has a nice edge in his game that you to have to excel in the trenches at the next level. He’s strong at the point of attack and plays with good pad level and leverage, especially for a tackle with his length. He can pull, trap and cave in an entire side of the defensive line. He shows good quickness off the snap and can get to the second level but improving his overall athleticism and lateral mobility is something we would love to see moving forward. Probably projects more as a right tackle than left in college or could slide back inside to guard but he’s a trend up guy for sure and shows a high ceiling. The frame, toughness and functional athleticism are intriguing and he projects as a high Power 4 prospect and multi-year starter at that level."
The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 11. It will be televised on NBC and Peacock.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.