UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 10

The Bruins are back in the win column and the top 10 of the AP Poll, shifting their national bowl projections once again.

No. 10 UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) defeated Stanford at home for the first time in more than a decade and now sits just below rivals Oregon and USC in the top 25 rankings. With games coming up against Arizona and Arizona State – who sit near the bottom of the conference – the Bruins hold an opportunity to surge even higher before their Nov. 19 duel against the Trojans.

Here is where college football media has UCLA projected to play come bowl season.

ESPN

Cotton Bowl, UCLA vs. Tulane

Arlington, TX

Jan. 2, 10:00 a.m.

The Cotton Bowl does not have any strict conference ties attached to it and is one of the esteemed New Year’s Six bowl games.

Tulane is currently the No. 19 team in the nation and boosted its record to 7-1 after defeating Memphis by a score of 38-28 on Saturday. Sitting in first place in the AAC, a New Year’s Six bowl game seems likely if the loss column stays put at one.

The Green Wave has a route to going undefeated to finish off the season, but matchups against No. 25 UCF and Cincinnati loom before the 2022 slate comes to a close.

UCLA and Tulane have never faced off in their football program’s histories.

Pro Football Network

Alamo Bowl, UCLA vs. Kansas State

San Antonio, TX

Dec. 29, 6:00 p.m.

The Alamo Bowl matches up the second-choice teams from the Pac-12 and the Big 12.

Kansas State is currently ranked as the No. 13 program in the nation, sitting just three spots below UCLA. After a loss to TCU in Week 8, the Wildcats roared back in Week 9, knocking off then-No. 8 Oklahoma State in a 48-0 shutout victory.

The Bruins and Wildcats have split the four games they have played against each other all-time. The first two contests were played in 2009 and 2010, respectively, where UCLA and Kansas State split the home and home series.

UCLA has played in the Alamo Bowl once and won, defeating Kansas State 40-35 to wrap up the 2014 season. That victory is the Bruins' most recent bowl win. The Bruins’ only other game against Kansas State was in 2017 when UCLA lost in the Cactus Bowl.

Yahoo

Rose Bowl, UCLA vs. Michigan

Pasadena, CA

Jan. 2, 2:00 p.m.

The Rose Bowl matches up the top available teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten, potentially providing UCLA with an early look at the competition in their future conference.

At the moment, Michigan owns an 8-0 record while being ranked No. 4 in this week’s AP Poll.

Michigan is coming off a 29-7 victory over their in-state rivals, Michigan State. The Wolverines sit atop the Big Ten for the time being, with Ohio State tied with Michigan holding a 5-0 conference record.

The Bruins and Wolverines have played 11 times, with UCLA winning the most recent contest in 2000 by a score of 23-20 at the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Ryan McCann led the Bruins to a comeback victory and 3-0 start, which also included a victory over Alabama. The starting running back in that contest was current running back coach DeShaun Foster.

UCLA was supposed to play against Michigan at the Big House in the second game of the 2022 season, but in 2019, the Wolverines terminated the previously-planned home-and-home between the programs. Running back Zach Charbonnet began his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA ahead of the 2021 season, and a Rose Bowl pairing between the future Big Ten foes would be a reverse homecoming of sorts for the former Wolverine.

UCLA has not appeared in the Rose Bowl game since losing to Wisconsin in 1999 and has not won it since beating Iowa in 1986, despite calling the historic stadium home since 1982.

USA Today

Alamo Bowl, UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

San Antonio, TX

Dec. 29, 6:00 p.m.

The Alamo Bowl matches up the second-choice teams from the Pac-12 and the Big 12.

Oklahoma State took its heaviest defeat of the season in Week 9, falling to Kansas State 48-0. The goose egg puts the Cowboys in a position to possibly fall out of the AP Poll altogether if they are unable to fend off Iowa State in Week 10.

Oklahoma State is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation and has a 6-2 overall record, with its only other previous loss coming against TCU.

UCLA and Oklahoma State have a brief history between their football programs, meeting for a home-and-home in 2002 and 2004. The Bruins and Cowboys split the two games, with quarterback Cory Paus leading the Bruins to a 38-24 victory in the 2002 matchup while throwing for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the two sides have not faced off since then.

