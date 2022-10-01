UCLA vs. Washington Week 5: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (4-0) is playing No. 15 Washington (0-4) in Week 5 of the 2022 college football season, with the Bruins getting their first shot at a ranked opponent this fall.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Pregame defensive line, linebacker injury updates

7:12 p.m.: One of the biggest concerns for the Bruins over the past few weeks has been their defensive line depth, and they could be getting some answers to those questions Friday night.

Martin Andrus Jr. is out for the season, and according to 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Gary Smith III is not dressed to play either. Jay Toia, on the other hand, is in uniform and warming up with the rest of his position group.

The young USC transfer has been a key contributor up front, and losing him early against Colorado in Week 4 had many UCLA fans worried for the future of the position group.

While it is no guarantee that Toia plays, his presence out on the field is certainly a good sign. Toia was one of the players featured in UCLA football's tweet of the team coming off of the bus, which is another good sign.

Bruin Report Online also reported that linebacker Kain Medrano is not dressed for the showdown.

As for what's going on in the stands, both end zone tarps are still up, capping the attendance at just under 60,000. It was unlikely that UCLA would draw that many fans, given that their average attendance in nonconference play was just over 30,000, but it is a conclusive sign that they don't expect to double that figure against the Huskies.

