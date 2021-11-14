UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (5-4, 4-3 Pac-12) is playing Colorado (3-6, 2-4) in Week 11 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two Pac-12 South foes against each other at the Rose Bowl.

Penalties piling up for Bruins, deficit grows

7:05 p.m.: The self-inflicted wounds continue to hinder the Bruins on both sides of the ball.

After getting blessed with a drop on fourth down by Colorado, UCLA was facing a fourth down conversion attempt of its own. For a moment, it looked like a 41-yard touchdown to receiver Kam Brown down the right sideline, but he was called for illegal touching and it wound up being a turnover on downs.

The Buffaloes took over near midfield and used a pass interference by cornerback Devin Kirkwood and unsportsmanlike conduct call on linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath to move into the red zone, and they capped off the short drive with a 23-yard field goal.

Colorado leads UCLA 10-0 with 8:37 left in the half.

END Q1: Colorado 7, UCLA, 0

6:45 p.m.: Thompson-Robinson had two straight incompletions after starting 5-of-5, and the second one was an interception.

The senior threw a pass to tight end Greg Dulcich over the middle, but it was too high and safety Mark Perry caught it in stride and returned it to midfield. The Bruins wouldn't have been in that spot if Dulcich hadn't been called for holding a few plays earlier, as that wiped out what would have been a 50-yard rush by running back Zach Charbonnet that brought them down to the goal line.

Thompson-Robinson's pick may not turn out to be too costly, though, as Colorado is facing a 4th-and-4 and the UCLA 40 after the break.

Buffaloes get on the board, Broussard and Fontenot lead the way

6:31 p.m.: UCLA won the toss and differed, giving Colorado the first crack at it Saturday night.

The Buffaloes went 3-and-out and punted, only for the Bruins to answer with a 3-and-out of their own and punt it right back.

On its second possession, Colorado came to life, picking up five first downs on a 6-minute, 34-second methodical drive down the field. Most of the damage came on the ground, with running backs Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot combining for 35 yards, four first downs and a touchdown on the drive.

It was Fontenot who punched in the 1-yard touchdown, and the Buffaloes only got down to the goal line thanks to linebacker Caleb Johnson whiffing on a potential sack that turned into a 9-yard completion over the middle by quarterback Brendon Lewis.

UCLA is now down 7-0 with 4:53 left in the opening quarter.

Thompson-Robinson, Anderson dressed to compete

5:35 p.m.: The Bruins were down two of their most experienced offensive players against the Utes a few weeks back, but it looks like they'll be returning Saturday night against the Buffaloes.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and right tackle Alec Anderson were both warming up with the team two hours before the opening kick and both came out for the final tuneups in full uniform. Thompson-Robinson was a full participant in practice all week and is now three weeks removed from the thumb injury he suffered against Oregon.

Anderson was more limited when we saw him in practice during the bye week, but he progressed somewhat heading into this Colorado game.

If Anderson can start, Jon Gaines II will be able to slide back to his natural right guard position. If he isn't healthy, either Gaines will play right tackle with Atonio Mafi starting at right guard, or Gaines will stick at right guard with Mafi rotating in periodically at both guard spots and true freshman Garrett DiGiorgio starting at right tackle.

At the moment, though, it seems Anderson has been cleared to play. Players have participated fully in warmups in uniform only to be labeled as unavailable by coach Chip Kelly in his postgame presser – namely Thompson-Robinson against Utah – so we'll have to wait and see if he is truly good to go.

All of the other starters seem to be available as well.

