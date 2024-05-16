UCLA Football: EA Sports Officially Announces College Football 25 Release Date and Pre-Order Information
It has been a long time in the making but EA Sports has officially announced the release date and pre-order information for College Football 25. It's really almost here and fans will get a chance to play a new version of this game for the first time in over ten years.
College Football 25 will be released on July 19 on all platforms, both Xbox and PlayStation. Fans will have a choice between the Standard Edition of the game and the Deluxe Edition. You can see the options below and pre-order the game.
This game has been in the making for a very long time and fans have waited patiently for its announcement. The popularity of the college football video game series has been steady and fans can rejoice that it will drop in two months.
The UCLA Bruins will be featured in the game within their new conference, the Big Ten. Fans can play as quarterback Ethan Garbers and others to help build the Bruins into championship form in their own way.
This is a massive announcement by EA Sports and one that has caused much anxiety and happiness. Make sure to get your copy pre-ordered and once the game comes out, enjoy!
