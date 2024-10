UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Wins POTG After Spectacular Performance Against Rutgers

๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—น ๐Ÿˆ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ



Ethan Garbers recorded 383 passing yards, the first time a UCLA quarterback has eclipsed the 350-yard passing mark since Dorian Thompson-Robinson in 2020 (vs. USC, 364 yards). pic.twitter.com/BlxeJTQKc3