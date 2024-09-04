UCLA Football: Former Bruins Star Lauded as NFL Preseason Winner
The 2024 NFL Season is almost here. Still, fans have been able to get a taste for what's to come in the preseason, where players with something to prove came out to show they belonged.
Naturally, some players stood out more than others. And one of them is a rookie who hailed from UCLA.
According to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, defensive end and former Bruin Laiatu Latu was one of the standout rookies of the 2024 NFL preseason.
"Latu’s length and explosion aren’t ideal, but his effort is outstanding," Baumgardner said. "And his arsenal of moves, which were advanced for a college senior last season, is translating. He caused problems pretty routinely during an eight-snap stretch against Denver in Week 1."
"Latu appears in line to be at least a high-level rotation player immediately. Though he will give up some yards against the run, his relentless effort should make an impact, especially on third down."
Latu has exemplified this effort throughout his college career. He began his tenure in the NCAA with Washington, where he recorded 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection in his first season.
Unfortunately, he suffered a neck injury during fall practices heading into the 2020 season and didn't appear in any games.
After getting surgery, the team doctors for Washington determined that he had not recovered enough to play for the Huskies. Head coach Jimmy Lake announced that Latu had been "forced by injury to retire do to medical reasons."
Despite this, Latu was determined to play football again. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Latu kept practicing and training until Dr. Robert Watkins approved him to return to football.
“I had that moment in my brain every day, and I just wanted to work at being the best at football,” Latu said. “The fact that it got taken away from me and I got to come back; I really got to prove to people that you can do anything you set your mind to.”
Despite the doctor's approval, Washington wouldn't reverse its decision on Latu. Instead, he joined the Bruins in 2022, where he recorded 36 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.
Latu was named first-team All-Pac-12 for his performance. Still, he had even more to give.
In his senior year, Latu went on a tear, making 49 combined tackles as well as 13 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.
Latu received multiple honors in his senior year, including the Ted Hendricks Award recognizing the top defensive end, the Lombardi Award, and the Morris Trophy. He was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, first-team All-Pac-12, and a unanimous All-American.
Now, he is a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Indianapolis Colts, and it's all due to effort, determination, and, in his own words, "the right kind of stubborness."
More UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Breaks Down What Went Wrong In First Half Against Hawaii