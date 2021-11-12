UCLA Football Looks to Secure Evasive Bowl Eligibility Against Resurgent Colorado

The Bruins have been on the verge of postseason eligibility for almost a month now.

Following back-to-back wins, they had reached the five-win threshold and gave themselves five chances to reach the six-win mark and lock up a spot in a bowl. Losses to Oregon and Utah, followed by a bye week, have delayed that achievement for the time being, but the Bruins still have three more cracks at it.

"Just to have a feeling that you are almost right there, just before a bowl game, is a great feeling," said striker Qwuantrezz Knight, who went to the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl and 2019 Frisco Bowl with Maryland and Kent State, respectively. "But we're not trying to look that far ahead because we can't go to a bowl game with five wins."

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) will host Colorado (3-6, 2-4) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night for yet another attempt to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017 and the first time under coach Chip Kelly. Even with all of the veteran experience and graduate students on the roster, the only active players left over from that team are running back Ethan Fernea and striker Shea Pitts. Most of the Bruins' bowl experience comes from transfers such as Knight, former Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath, former Stanford cornerback Obi Eboh and former Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho.

For players who have been around for as long as senior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, the only familiarity they've have with the postseason has been through stories told by teammates.

"From what I've heard, it's an extremely cool experience and so it's kind of unforgettable, and getting an opportunity to do that, especially in my fourth year here, would be amazing," Ogbonnia said. "And then of course ... getting a hold of something that's kind of been lingering for a while, to get that sixth win would be really special."

ESPN's Football Power Index still gives UCLA a 98.2% chance of reaching six wins, and their first shot at boosting that up to 100% comes against a team that crushed the Bruins early-season dreams just over a year ago.

The 2020 college football season was chaotic across the country, but COVID-19 guidelines and regulations forced the Pac-12 to push its first weekend of games all the way into November. UCLA was returning a solid amount of talent with a third-year starting quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and both sides of the ball were flush with high-profile incoming transfers.

It took all of one half for the Bruins' season to get robbed of most of its promise, as the Buffaloes went out to a quick 35-14 lead in Boulder and never looked back. UCLA made the score close by the end of it, losing 48-42, but running back Jarek Broussard had his way with the Bruins all night long and finished with 208 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.

Those kind of close losses defined UCLA's 2020 season, and Knight said Saturday's rematch stands as an opportunity for his team to show how much they've grown since last November.

"That's been what we've been trying to accomplish all year," Knight said. "Just showing the world and ourselves that we are capable of doing anything that we want to."

Had the Bruins and Buffaloes met up a month ago, the UCLA defense was at a point in which it seemed very capable of shutting down the run no matter who was carrying the ball, even Broussard.

But after allowing just 64 rushing yards per game through their first four games, the Bruins are allowing 164.4 since, with Oregon's Travis Dye and Utah's Tavion Thomas both finding the end zone four times in the two most recent contests.

"Last game definitely wasn’t the game we wanted or how we wanted to perform, but we’re not going to sit back and look at it and cry about it," Kaho said. "We’re definitely going to move on and get better."

Broussard had been far off his 2020 pace earlier this fall. In his first seven games against FBS opponents, Broussard averaged 37.9 rushing yards per game with just one touchdown after racking up 895 yards and five touchdowns in six games the year prior.

The 2020 version of Broussard reappeared last weekend, as he rushed for 151 yards versus Oregon State in Colorado's second win in four weeks.

Even quarterback Brendon Lewis turned in a career performance against the Beavers, posting a 163.3 passer rating thanks to his three touchdowns, zero interceptions and 62.5% completion percentage. Lewis may rank in the bottom tier in the Pac-12 in passer rating, yards per attempt and completion percentage on the season, but Kelly credited him for how well he works as a dual-threat with Broussard alongside him in the backfield.

"(Broussard) is a really talented back, and obviously it starts with him and the quarterback," Kelly said. "You just can’t focus on the running back because their quarterback can hurt you, especially in some of those designed zone-read game where he can take it and keep it, so you have to really be disciplined in terms of how you’re attacking it."

UCLA was able to get out to a 5-2 start this season not just by stopping the run, but also by pounding the rock on the other side of the ball.

Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown were two of the top-five ball-carriers in the Pac-12 by almost every metric through seven games, averaging a combined 166.4 yards per game on 6.4 yards per carry. Across their last two games against Oregon and Utah, however, the duo averaged 95 yards per game on 3.9 yards per carry.

That downward trend coincides with injuries to center Sam Marrazzo and right tackle Alec Anderson, which have forced multiple linemen to play out of position this year. Jon Gaines II, a true right guard who was pushed over to right tackle against Utah, took responsibility for the lack of recent production on the ground though.

"It's just on us to know where we're going and really get dudes out of the way cause these dudes, our running backs, are great," Gaines said. "You've seen them make people miss all season long and it's just our job to get them to the second and third level."

Controlling the trenches has led to wins all year long for the Bruins – when they outrush their opponent by 40 or more yards, they're undefeated, and when they don't, they're winless.

UCLA and Colorado will kick off from the Rose Bowl at 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

