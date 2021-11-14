UCLA Football Mathematically Eliminated From Pac-12 Title Contention With Utah Win

Their chances were exponentially slim entering the weekend, but now they've dropped to zero.

The Bruins will not be competing for the Pac-12 crown in 2021.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) fell out of contention for the conference championship before it was even able to kick off its game against Colorado (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday night. Once No. 24 Utah closed out its 38-29 victory over Arizona earlier in the afternoon, the Bruins' fate was sealed.

The best UCLA can finish in-conference is 6-3, but with the Utes already sitting at 6-1 with two games two go, 6-3 is the worst Utah can do by the end of the year. The Bruins' loss to the Utes on Oct. 30 means that should the two teams tie at 6-3, Utah would hold the tiebreaker and edge out UCLA atop the Pac-12 South.

Utah needs to win one more game or have Arizona State lose one in order to lock up the division, but one thing is for certain – UCLA won't be representing the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Dec. 3.

It marks the ninth consecutive season in which the Bruins won't be playing in the contest after appearing in its first two ever iterations back in 2011 and 2012. Coach Jim Mora, therefore, made the championship game once in his six years, while coach Chip Kelly will finish his fourth campaign without a single appearance.

UCLA is 15-25 under Kelly since he joined the team ahead of the 2018 season, giving him the worst winning percentage by any coach in the program's modern history. Kelly has yet to lead the Bruins to a winning season, let alone a division or conference title, during his tenure in Westwood.

Even with the lack of overall success on the field, UCLA has still managed to play meaningful games at least midway through each season the past few years. In 2018, the Bruins were in the running to win the South until they lost to Utah at home in late October, and a November loss to the Utes in Salt Lake City mathematically eliminated them in 2019.

Once again, it was a loss at Utah that represented UCLA's undoing again in 2021, considering the Bruins could have still been alive had they won that head-to-head bout. Heading into its game against Oregon in Week 8, UCLA very much controlled its own destiny, even considering its blowout loss to the other South contender, Arizona State, on Oct. 2.

The swings and misses piled up, though, and the deck stacked against the Bruins ended in them getting dealt a losing hand with a few weeks to go.

UCLA will try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time under Kelly on Saturday, needing one more victory in three weeks to hit the six-win threshold necessary for them to make the postseason.

