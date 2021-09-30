UCLA Football Reacts to Death of Aaron Lowe, Sends Thoughts and Keepsakes

The Utah defensive back was shot and killed over the weekend less than a year following Ty Jordan's death.

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed late Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Lowe is the second active Ute player to die in the past year, as running back Ty Jordan was also shot and killed on Dec. 25, 2020. Lowe was the first-ever recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship and wore the same No. 22 as his former Utah and high school teammate.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly opened his Monday morning media availability with a statement on Lowe's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the University of Utah and Aaron Lowe’s family about the tragedy that happened over the weekend," Kelly said. "Puts things in perspective for everybody. I know they lost a player last offseason who was actually really close with Aaron – Aaron was representing him – so it’s a tough thing for them, so our thoughts and prayers are with those guys."

Kelly said he was scheduled to meet with his team following practice Monday to talk about Lowe. The Bruins' coach had also exchanged texts with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, but had not spoken to him as of Monday morning.

The day after that team meeting, safety Kenny Churchwell spoke with reporters about Lowe's death as well.

Churchwell has stayed in touch with his former high school teammate, Utah cornerback LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson, who told him how the Utes were dealing with it internally. Between hearing from one of Lowe's friends first hand and talking about the situation in the UCLA locker room, Churchwell said it's been an extremely disappointing week.

"Through the conversation, it's always emotional, we just spoke together, hugged it out and just loved each other," Churchwell said. "Because at the end of the day, tomorrow, something might happen. Today, something might happen. So it's just loving one another, trusting one another to do good things and just being there for that person when something happens."

As a program, the Bruins sent their Pac-12 South division foes a gift in remembrance of Lowe.

Every player on UCLA signed a posted offering prayers and condolences to Lowe's family and the entire Utah program, shipping it out to Salt Lake City earlier in the week.

Lowe had recorded three tackles through four games in 2021 and played in a total of 20 games in his collegiate career. He was 21 years old.

No arrests have been made in connection to Lowe's death.

