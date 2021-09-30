September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballOlympic SportsNewsSI TIX
Search
UCLA Football Reacts to Death of Aaron Lowe, Sends Thoughts and Keepsakes
Publish date:

UCLA Football Reacts to Death of Aaron Lowe, Sends Thoughts and Keepsakes

The Utah defensive back was shot and killed over the weekend less than a year following Ty Jordan's death.
Author:
The Utah defensive back was shot and killed over the weekend less than a year following Ty Jordan's death.

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed late Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Lowe is the second active Ute player to die in the past year, as running back Ty Jordan was also shot and killed on Dec. 25, 2020. Lowe was the first-ever recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship and wore the same No. 22 as his former Utah and high school teammate.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly opened his Monday morning media availability with a statement on Lowe's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the University of Utah and Aaron Lowe’s family about the tragedy that happened over the weekend," Kelly said. "Puts things in perspective for everybody. I know they lost a player last offseason who was actually really close with Aaron – Aaron was representing him – so it’s a tough thing for them, so our thoughts and prayers are with those guys."

Kelly said he was scheduled to meet with his team following practice Monday to talk about Lowe. The Bruins' coach had also exchanged texts with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, but had not spoken to him as of Monday morning.

The day after that team meeting, safety Kenny Churchwell spoke with reporters about Lowe's death as well.

Churchwell has stayed in touch with his former high school teammate, Utah cornerback LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson, who told him how the Utes were dealing with it internally. Between hearing from one of Lowe's friends first hand and talking about the situation in the UCLA locker room, Churchwell said it's been an extremely disappointing week.

"Through the conversation, it's always emotional, we just spoke together, hugged it out and just loved each other," Churchwell said. "Because at the end of the day, tomorrow, something might happen. Today, something might happen. So it's just loving one another, trusting one another to do good things and just being there for that person when something happens."

As a program, the Bruins sent their Pac-12 South division foes a gift in remembrance of Lowe.

Every player on UCLA signed a posted offering prayers and condolences to Lowe's family and the entire Utah program, shipping it out to Salt Lake City earlier in the week.

Lowe had recorded three tackles through four games in 2021 and played in a total of 20 games in his collegiate career. He was 21 years old.

No arrests have been made in connection to Lowe's death.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA news stories: UCLA News on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_15274557
Football

Head-to-Head Winning Streak on the Line for UCLA Football Against Arizona State

6 minutes ago
USATSI_15274676
Football

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

9 hours ago
USATSI_15203762
Football

UCLA Football Reacts to Death of Aaron Lowe, Sends Thoughts and Keepsakes

19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-29 at 1.10.47 PM
Football

WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Josiah Norwood Talk Late Start Times, UCLA's Pass Attack

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_15843819
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Finalizes Full Schedule, Announces TV and Tip-Off Details

Sep 29, 2021
IMG_0512
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly Speaks on Injury Statuses, Arizona State Run Game

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16827593
Football

UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Arizona State

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16692369
News

Reports: Pasadena Passes Vaccine Mandate, UCLA Games at Rose Bowl Impacted

Sep 28, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 12.10.08 PM
Football

WATCH: Carl Jones Jr., Kenny Churchwell III Talk UCLA's Aggressive Defense

Sep 28, 2021