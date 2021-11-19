UCLA Football Gears Up For Return of Fans to Crosstown Rivalry Game Against USC

The 2020 battle for the Victory Bell was one of the most dramatic, shocking games the Bruins and Trojans had played in years.

With lead changes and game-breaking fourth quarter plays galore at the Rose Bowl that night, it was bound to be an instant classic.

But no one was there to see it.

"(The energy) was still there because you're playing against the little boys across the street, but there's no fans in there cheering you on," said linebacker Bo Calvert. "So that was kind of interesting to do that, but I'm super excited to get out there this year and be able to have some fans in the stands and go into their territory and take the Bell back from them."

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) will head across town to visit rival USC (4-5, 3-4) on Saturday, having lost last year's matchup 43-38 at home. Now heading to their rival's campus, the Bruins will try to avoid losing to the Trojans for the sixth time in seven years.

One of the UCLA veterans who has been a part of those teams that lost to USC in 2019 and 2020 is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fourth-year signal-caller got one snap on a designed quarterback run against the Trojans in the Bruins' lone recent win in 2018, but he has yet to beat them as the leading man on offense.

Another achievement that had previously evaded Thompson-Robinson across his first three years in Westwood was making a bowl, and he broke that barrier by leading UCLA to a win over Colorado last week. With that out of the way, Thompson-Robinson is onto checking off the next box on his preverbal list.

"I haven’t had too much success in terms of winning the past three years that I’ve been here, so I definitely want to take this last one home," Thompson-Robinson said. "We already got the bowl in, so we definitely want to beat the rival and keep this thing rolling."

Thompson-Robinson is one of many upperclassmen who rose up through the program at the same time coach Chip Kelly took it over in 2018, but there are other newer faces who are just as bought into the crosstown rivalry despite the shorter timeframe.

Striker Qwuantrezz Knight, who grew up in Florida, played three seasons at Maryland and one year at Kent State before transferring to UCLA in 2020. The only time he's played USC, there was no Beat SC Rally or bonfire, and there was generally very little fanfare to speak of thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knight was one of the key speakers at said rally Wednesday night, though, leading the Bruins' student body in chants and promising he and his teammates would be ringing the Victory Bell all night long if they showed up to support their school.

The graduate transfer said he's heard stories and gotten tips from teammates about the traditions behind the historic rivalry, and that it didn't take long for him to get fully integrated into it.

"It's definitely been a game I had circled on my calendar," Knight said. "Every kid in this program looks forward to that game ... it's for everything, it's for bragging rights, it's for who runs the city and I'm definitely excited there's gonna be fans in the stands."

With the 89th all-time meeting between the two teams coming up Saturday, the UCLA-USC matchup is one of the longest-running, uninterrupted rivalry games in college football, and right towards the top on the West Coast, but it's the only one where the two schools are just a stone's throw away.

"There’s certain games that always stand out: Army-Navy, Alabama-Auburn, Michigan-Ohio State, SC-UCLA," Kelly said. "I think the unique thing about this is just the proximity of the schools, that’s what I think makes it a little bit different and a little bit special."

On that campus due east of Westwood, true freshman Jaxson Dart has spent the week preparing to make his first career start with Kedon Slovis still dealing with a leg injury. Slovis was the starting quarterback in the Trojans' wins over the Bruins in 2019 and 2020, but now it falls on the shoulders of his successor to keep the streak alive.

If Thompson-Robinson, Knight, Calvert and company's experience in the rivalry matchup is worth anything, though, the fresh face will have to watch the Victory Bell get painted blue Saturday.

Kickoff between UCLA and USC is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the game will be televised on FOX.

