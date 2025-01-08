UCLA in Contact With Transfer RB From Hawaii
UCLA has yet to land a running back from the 2024-25 transfer portal.
This is the one area of the field the Bruins have not yet addressed this offseason, but they are making the effort.
On Tuesday, A&P Sports Agency revealed nine teams that have been in contact with their client, Tylan Hines, from Hawaii, and UCLA is one of them.
Hines spent the last three years at Hawaii, where he played in 29 games.
As a freshman in 2022, Hines rushed for 634 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 13 games. He was named an All-Mountain West honorable mention. He finished with the second-highest rushing-yards-per-attempt (7.6) average for a freshman.
Hines had fallen off quite a bit ever since, appearing in just four games the following season due to a season-ending ankle injury.
This past season, he rushed for just 162 yards in 12 games this past season. He did add a career-best 186 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, though.
Hines also excelled as a return specialist this past season, returning 18 kicks for 298 yards and nine punts for 122 yards and a touchdown.
The transfer was a three-star recruit out of Texas, where he played at Plano High School. He initially enrolled at Air Force before transferring to Hawaii.
Other programs that have been in contact with Hines include Utah State, Cal, Pitt, Fresno State and Utep.
Hines announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 3, posting the following message on social media:
"After much prayer and reflection, I want to announce my decision to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. Representing the University of Hawaii and all eight islands has been an honor and a privilege. This place and its incredible culture have shaped me in profound ways, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.
"God has blessed me with countless opportunities to grow mentally, physically, and spiritually during my time here. I've been fortunate to play alongside great teammates and work with dedicated coaches who have pushed me to be my best on and off the field.
"To the Warrior Nation, your unwavering support has been a source of strength and inspiration. Thank you for embracing me and showing love at every step of this journey. As I look toward the next chapter of my academic and athletic career, I will carry these lessons, memories, and relationships with me.
"Please understand and respect this decision for I truly believe it is best for me and my family at this time.
"Tylan Hines #2"
