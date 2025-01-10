UCLA Offers Transfer TE From Montana State
Former Montana State tight end Rohan Jones announced on social media on Thursday that he received an offer from the UCLA Bruins.
The former Bobcat entered the portal after his team lost to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship.
A critical member of Coach Brent Virgin's success in 2024, Jones had 30 receptions for 470 yards and nine touchdowns on the season as Montana State won the Big Sky championship. Before transferring to Montana State, he played two years at Maine.
Do not let his numbers fool you. Jones was a consistent threat in a run-first offense. To put things in perspective, QB Tommy Mellot had 301 passing attempts during the season. Montana State's top three rushers, which included Mellot, combined for 506 total carries.
Jones accounted for nearly 30 percent of the team's passing touchdowns, posing as a dangerous threat off of play action. He's a pure tight end, but he can also be flexed out as a slot receiver and used as an H-back.
Jones stands at 6'3, 235 pounds, making himself a massive target downfield. He often finds soft spots in zone coverage, seeming to love operating in the space between the linebackers and safeties. He also gets used on bootleg play action plays, running toward the flat, making plays upfield with the ball in his hands, initiating contact.
At Montana State, it seems that he would have to slow down or stop his route to make catches. With improved quarterback play, it is likely that his already impressive numbers will skyrocket under Tino Sunseri. However, just like he did at Montana State, Sunseri runs a run-heavy system, so Jones' blocking skills will be heavily utilized. Jones does have the ability to handle Big Ten physicality, and he knows what it takes to compete for a championship, increasing his influence in the locker room.
Jones has offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Houston, Wake Forest and Arkansas. He's a multi-faceted tool that can help an offense reach its potential. He makes nice plays with the ball in his hand and is a dangerous red-zone target.
In the national championship, Jones had three receptions of 19 yards and a touchdown. If UCLA wants him, it's going to have to move on him quickly.
