UCLA Opponent Preview: USC Defense
Defeating USC, even at home, is going to be no small task for UCLA, but it's more than possible.
In order to do so, the Bruins are going to have to thrive offensively, which they have a great shot at being able to do against a Trojans defense that has struggled as of late.
So far this season, USC is allowing an average of 364.7 yards per game, which ranks it 56th in the nation in total defense. In its last three contests, the Trojans have allowed an average of 373.0 yards,
USC is particularly vulnerable in the pass game, having given up an average of 232.7 passing yards per game so far this season.
Even on the ground, the Trojans have allowed an average of 132.0 yards per game, which should be promising for a UCLA team that fell off last week after having finally found its stride in the run game over its previous two contests.
USC does excel at getting to the ball, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in total tackles with 648.
The Trojans' defense is led by linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, who leads the team in tackles with 82. He also has two interceptions on the year.
In the secondary, the Bruins will have to worry about Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey, who is fourth on the team in tackles and second on the team in tackles for loss with six. He also leads the team in passes defensed and forced fumbles with five and two, respectively.
USC's defense is one that should not be taken lightly, but it is one that UCLA can succeed against if it limits the mistakes and doesn't cause self-inflicted wounds.
Saturday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. PST, 10:30 p.m. EST.
