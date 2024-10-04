UCLA Recruiting: Bruins Offer Dual-Sport Quarterback
Although things are looking dire for UCLA Football, there is still hope for the future.
Head coach DeShaun Foster believes that the Bruins are improving and are set to make an impact in the Big Ten Conference. However, this may not be the season for it, especially with an offer made to a promising recruit.
According to 247Sports, UCLA has made an offer to Midwest quarterback Jameson Purcell, who is set to graduate high school in 2027.
This was later confirmed by Purcell on X, who said that he was "incredibly blessed to receive an offer from UCLA."
Currently, Purcell is ranked as the eighth-best high school quarterback in the nation by QB Hit List. He was commended for having excellent agility, throwing strength, and overall size.
"Jameson has very good size for a 2027 Dual Threat QB at 6'2" 185 pounds," QB Hit List reported. "Shows the ability to clear himself from traffic, creating open passing lanes. Good vision downfield, locking in on his target while picking apart the defense."
While this is impressive, his best quality is actually his mental fortitude.
"He’s not easily distracted by the noise around him," QB Hit List noted. "He’s a leader on the field who stays calm under pressure. Good patience as he waits for his receivers' breaks. He does a nice job picking up defense pressure."
"[Decision making] is where Jameson excels. He works well through his progressions, able to check down from one target to another."
This is particularly impressive because he is so young.
So far, Purcell has received offers from 18 different organizations, including the Florida Gators, the Washington Huskies, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Purcell has also had private quarterback workouts with Michigan State University and University of Michigan.
UCLA has also sent offers to four other members of the Class of '27, mostly looking to improve the Bruins' defense.
Defensive Lineman George Toia (6-2, 305 pounds), brother of current Bruin Jay Toia, is ranked 22nd overall nationally and first at his position. Cornerback Jailen Hill (6-3, 170 pounds) is ranked 34th nationally and fourth at his position.
Defensive Linemen Elija Harmon (6-3, 280 pounds) and Jeremiah Williams (6-2, 320 pounds) have also received offers.
If these offers work out, there's no doubt that UCLA will be set up well for the future.
