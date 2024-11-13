UCLA's Bitter Rival Slapped With Sanction After Blatantly Breaking Rules
The UCLA Bruins' biggest rival just received some devastating news for their program that was announced on Tuesday afternoon. The University of Southern California's football program has been fined $50,000 with a one-year probation set by the NCAA for violation of multiple coaching staff rules.
USC and the NCAA met earlier this week, settling on the five-figure fine while the 12-month probation will have an even larger impact on the program going forward. Both sides also settled on the fact that head coach Lincoln Riley violated head coach responsibility rules, but would not see a suspension.
The NCAA completed a thorough investigation into the USC coaching staff, finding that they exceeded the legal number of coaches on the staff during the 2022 season. They continued to violate the same guideline during the Spring of 2023.
In total, there were eight analysts that were involved, coaching the team both on and off the turf. The legal number for that coaching group is two. The Trojans illegally surpassed that number by six whole coaches.
“Since learning of potential violations related to our football program in May 2023, USC has worked cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and with the Committee on Infractions, as we identified and acknowledged violations, issued corrective measures, and submitted a negotiated resolution in a timely fashion that was approved by the Committee,” said USC athletic director Jen Cohen this week. “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity in our athletic programs.”
The Trojans are seeking to revive a program that is currently third-worst in the Big Ten with a 2-5 conference and 4-5 overall. This will not help them to achieve that goal and only sets them back further in terms of coaching, recruiting, and outside view of the program itself.
