UCLA Senior Tight End Having Career Year
As UCLA heads into its showdown with rival USC, Bruins senior tight end Moliki Matavao has had the best year of his collegiate career and looks to continue to put up strong numbers in the final two games.
Matavao came over to the Bruins in 2023 after spending his first two seasons with the Oregon Ducks. During the two years with the Ducks, Matavao played in 15 games over the two years, recording 19 receptions, 209 yards receiving, and scoring two touchdowns. His production has only increased since joining the Bruins.
Last season for the Bruins, Matavao played in nine regular season games and in UCLA's playoff game against the Boise State Broncos. During the 2023 regular season, Matavao had 12 receptions for 266 yards in total, averaging 22.2 yards per reception. He also had two receiving touchdowns.
Matavao is the type of player every college coach wants to see over the four years, getting better each year. So far in 2024, Matavao has put up the best numbers of his career. In nine games, Matavao has a career-high in receptions, with 31, and receiving yards, with 371. He is currently averaging 12 yards per reception heading into the USC game.
Matavao is familiar with the UCLA-USC rivalry, having played in the rivalry game last season. In that game, Matavao had one reception but made it count, going for 16 yards on the carry.
UCLA's season has not gone the way that any coach or player has wanted it to. But Matavao has still provided a veteran presence for the team on offense and has helped bring them to the verge of bowl eligibility.
"I think as a collective group, we just got to take what we give. Be confident in ourselves because we are a very talented offensive group," Matavao said on the 'Bruin Insider Show' on Tuesday. "People have seen it; when we're going, we are going. I think that's a big testament to our guys. When we play confident, we play sound; the sky is the limit for this team."
Matavao and the Bruins look to make it two straight victories over their USC rivals and get their season one game back from an even record.
