UCLA Should Go After UNLV DB Jalen Catalon
UNLV's Jalen Catalon announced he was entering the transfer portal after an extremely successful season in Las Vegas. The Texas native is currently ranked fourth in the country in interceptions, serving the Rebels as a core piece in Barry Odom's dominant defense.
Catalon's road has been long and challenging. He first committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, playing in Fayetteville from 2019-2022. He dominated in the early part of his career, earning All-SEC First Team honors in 2020. He was a member of the 2021 team that achieved the Razorbacks their first winning season in four seasons.
Catalon would transfer back home, playing for the Longhorns before re-joining his former DC at Arkansas in Odom, now the head coach at UNLV. Together, they were a "flying to the ball" defense that dominated the Mountain West. Catalon returned to form in 2024, earning All-Mountain-West First Team honors while his team won 11 games, defeating three Power Five opponents, making the Mountain West Championship game and achieving UNLV's first bowl win since 2000.
Catalon is one of the most undervalued defensive back prospects in all of football. He is a veteran player who has insane hands for a defender paired with the patience to not get beat deep. He is as fundamentally sound as one gets with Odam once claiming Catalon will be a great coach once his playing career ends and how he has a desire to coach with Catalon one day.
That's an addition that pays dividends. Ikaika Malloe's defense is full of young defensive backs that could use a player like Catalon to learn from as he can relate to them, especially for a player as well-traveled as him.
Along with that fact is a player who has gone up against the best and succeeded. Against Syracuse's Kyle McCord, McCord refused to throw Catalon's way despite running one of college football's most statistically proficient offenses. McCord threw for over 4,700 touchdowns and 34 touchdowns as the Orange won 10 games this year. McCord also outplayed Miami's Cam Ward in a 42-38 upset of the Hurricanes.
While UCLA would have to put in a nice NIL offer, it shouldn't be something that breaks the bank. Catalon does only have one year of eligibility remaining, but if DeShaun Foster wants to impress fans and donors, his real evaluation period has just begun and Catalon is a perfect way to boost his stock.
