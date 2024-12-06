UCLA to Target One of Top QBs to Enter the Portal
UCLA is in need of a quarterback, as Ethan Garbers just finished his collegiate career and Justyn Martin plans to enter the transfer portal.
The Bruins did earn a huge addition by signing four-star quarterback Robert McDaniel, but he likely won't be ready to fill the QB1 role just yet.
UCLA will have options in the transfer portal, including Kaidon Salter, a quarterback from Liberty who announced earlier this week that he intends to enter the portal.
According to Bruin Report Online, 247Sports' site for all things UCLA, Tino Sunseri, the Bruins' soon-to-be offensive coordinator, "will pursue" Salter.
Salter is ranked the No. 4 quarterback expected to enter the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Salter threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns for Liberty this season, playing in just 11 games. His most impressive season thus far was his 2023 campaign when he recorded 2,876 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, the most in Conference USA that season. His 6.7 rushing yards per attempt in 2023 also led the conference.
Salter is second in Liberty history in career passing yards with 5,889 and is No. 1 in passing touchdowns with 56.
This season was Salter's fourth active with the Flames. He redshirted in 2021 after transferring from Tennessee, where he enrolled initially.
“As I reflect on my journey at Liberty since 2021, this campus has had a positive influence on my growth and development as a student-athlete," Salter said in his announcement post on Monday. “The atmosphere here has always been filled with positive energy, endless love, and uplifting support. The coaches developed me on and off the field and their dedication played a vital role in my positive experience at liberty. The 2023 season will forever hold a special place in my heart as one of the most unforgettable and proudest moments in my career. I am grateful to the coaches and staff for allowing me to be myself, both on and off the field. To my teammates, thank you for trusting me to lead our team. I have learned so much from all of you and we will always be brothers. To our loyal fans, thank you for your unwavering love and support. As I move forward and enter the transfer portal, I will always cherish the memories and invaluable lessons learned here. It is time for me to take the next step in my journey and do what I feel is best for my career. With that said, the relationships I’ve built at Liberty will always remain personal and close to my heart. God Bless, Kaidon Salter #7.”
Per 247Sports, Salter was a four-star prospect back when he was a class of 2021 recruit. He was ranked by the site as the No. six class of 2021 prospect in Texas and the No. 7 quarterback in his class.
UCLA will have a lot of competition when it targets Salter, but Bruins coach DeShaun Foster is determined to get a quarterback.
"I got to get a quarterback in here, and I feel comfortable that I will be able to do that," he told reporters on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
