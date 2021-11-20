UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) is playing USC (2-3, 1-1) in Week 12 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two longtime crosstown rivals against each other at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Drops cost Trojans points, settle for opening field goal

1:13 p.m.: The UCLA defense didn't need to do much to keep USC out of the end zone.

The Trojans marched 60 yards downfield in eight plays, then had receivers drop the ball on second and third downs at the Bruins' 12-yard line. As a result, USC had to kick a field goal, which they hit from 29 yards out to open the scoring on their first possession of the day.

USC leads UCLA 3-0 with 10:56 remaining in the first quarter.

Alec Anderson, Datona Jackson Dressed, Brittain Brown Missing

12:34 p.m.: The Bruins had a few starters in and out of practice throughout the week, but it looks like two-thirds of them will be available to play Saturday.

Right tackle Alec Anderson and defensive tackle Datona Jackson were both on the field during warmups in uniform. Anderson was dressed a week ago against Colorado, but wound up stuck on the bench after missing the Utah game a two weeks prior as well, so it remains to be seen if he actually plays this time around.

Running back Brittain Brown was nowhere to be seen, aligning with his absence from practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He left the Colorado game a few minutes early last week, and now it seems he'll be missing his first game since joining UCLA ahead of the 2020 season.

With Brown possibly out, Zach Charbonnet will be the de facto leading man out of the backfield. Charbonnet ranks in the top five in the Pac-12 in rushing yards and touchdowns, but it's Brown who's third in the conference with 6.0 yards per carry.

All other starters were present and accounted for and should be good to go for the game against the Trojans.

