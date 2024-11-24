UCLA vs. USC Live Game Thread
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are looking to keep their bowl game hopes alive on Saturday night as they host their bitter rival, USC Trojans (5-5) at the Rose Bowl. A win would give them their third victory in four meetings with the Trojans.
The Trojans enter the game coming off an eight-point win over Nebraska with their newfound starting quarterback, transfer sophomore Jayden Maiava. The young speedy quarterback took over the offense after junior Miller Moss was benched prior to last week's contest.
On the Bruins side, they will send out senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, who won as the starter in this matchup last year. 155 passing yards and three touchdowns en route to a 28-20 win over the Trojans at the Coliseum. He has the talent and experience to win this rivalry game one more time.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Bruins win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Bruins have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Bruins must control one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in Trojans senior Woody Marks. 1,024 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with 55-straight games with a reception across his five-year career. Marks will be effective in both the run and pass game this evening.
One area that the Bruins will need to thrive is being able to run the football. Junior star running back T.J. Harden is looking to replicate his sensation performance from a year ago in this matchup. Harden ran for 142 yards, one rushing touchdown, and one receiving. His is pivotal to the Bruins' success.
There is a sense of desperation within the Bruins' pregame motivation due to the fact that they need to win their final two games of the season to become bowl-eligible. After starting the season 1-5, the fact that this team is in a position to play extra football says a lot about their resiliency as a program.
Be sure to follow along with our live updates throughout the contest.
