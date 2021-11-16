USC Announces Jaxson Dart Will Start at Quarterback Against UCLA Football

The Bruins can now zero in on which signal-caller to prepare for this weekend.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3) was potentially set to face a two-quarterback rotation against USC (4-5, 3-4) on Saturday, with Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart splitting time under center for the Trojans the past two games. Interim coach Donte Williams named an official starter for the game Monday at practice, however.

With Slovis still sidelined with the lower leg injury he suffered against Arizona State on Nov. 6, Dart will make his first career start against the Bruins. Dart has gotten playing time in three contests this year, but this will be the first time he sees the field on the opening possession of a game.

Dart made his collegiate debut Sept. 18 on the road against Washington State, the first game USC played after firing coach Clay Helton. Slovis left that game with an injury, forcing Dart into the game, and he put up 391 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 30-of-46 passing in the victory.

The next time Dart got into a game was in USC's win over Arizona, as Williams planned during the week to give him time late, anticipating a blowout victory against the Wildcats. Dart threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-18 passing that day, and while the Trojans got the win, they lost top receiver Drake London to an injury that was later revealed to be season-ending.

Dart and Slovis switched off drives against Arizona State, and neither quarterback was able to get rolling amid the constant shakeups. Dart was 8-of-17 with 89 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, while Slovis was 16-of-28 with 131 yards, no touchdowns and an interception before eventually getting hurt.

For the season, Dart has a 589 yards, six passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 61.7% completion percentage while rushing for 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Slovis has made two career starts against UCLA, averaging 429.5 yards per game with nine total touchdowns, a 71.3% completion percentage and a 175.4 passer rating in the two contests. With Slovis hurt, London out and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns now in the NFL, none of the leaders from the passing attack that hung 43 points on the Bruins a year ago will be a threat to do so again.

Dart has a higher passer rating than Slovis in 2021, however, with his 139.8 mark beating out the incumbent's 132.7. Dart was the No. 10 quarterback and No. 69 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, before he graduated high school early to enroll at USC in time for spring camp.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be making his third consecutive start in a UCLA-USC game. Had Slovis been healthy, he presumably would have been doing the same, and it would have been the first time that the same two signal-callers matched up head-to-head in the Battle for the Victory Bell three years in a row since Matt Leinart and Drew Olson from 2003 to 2005.

Kickoff for the crosstown rivalry matchup is set for 1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

