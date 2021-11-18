UCLA vs. USC Week 12: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will get back on the field against the Trojans this weekend with a lot more than a tally in the win column at stake.

WHO: UCLA vs. USC

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 20

TIME: 1 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Bruce Feldman (sideline reporter)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570/1150, XM Ch. 392, SXM App 982 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -3 (-110), USC +3 (-105)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-163), USC (+140)*

OVER/UNDER: O 65.5 (-110), U 65.5 (-105)*

UCLA did not appear in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll or College Football Playoff top 25 this week following its win over Colorado. USC has not earned a vote in any poll since losing to Stanford and firing coach Clay Helton back in Week 2.

The Bruins have opened their season 6-4, covering the spread in all six of their wins and failing to cover in each of their losses. On the road, UCLA is 3-1, but lost its last game away from the Rose Bowl versus Utah on Oct. 30.

USC is 4-5 so far in 2021, most recently losing to Arizona State, since its game against Cal was postponed to Dec. 4. The Trojans are 3-6 against the spread on the season.

Two of UCLA's 10 contests this year has resulted in 66 or more combined points, but six have reached 64. USC, on the other hand, has seen their games exceed that mark four times in nine opportunities, but only once in its last three games.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who held the No. 1 passer rating in the Pac-12 for the majority of the first half of the season, is now No. 3 among qualified players at 144.6. Thompson-Robinson injured his right thumb in the fourth quarter against Oregon on Oct. 23 and missed the following game against Utah, only to return at full strength against Colorado coming off the bye week.

Running back Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown rank No. 3 and No. 8 in the conference in rushing yards. Both ball-carriers rank in the top 10 in the Pac-12 for yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns as well.

Receiver Kyle Philips is third the Pac-12 in touchdown catches with six and ranks fourth in yards and fifth in catches. Tight end Greg Dulcich is also in the top 10 in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

The only Bruins on the conference leaderboards on the defensive side of the ball are striker Qwuantrezz Knight, who is tied for No. 8 with 39 solo tackles, and edge rusher Mitchell Agude, who is also towards the top in the nation in forced fumbles with four.

UCLA averages 33.4 points per game while allowing 27.4.

USC is averaging 29.6 points per game, ranking No. 59 in the country. Its defense, which is allowing 28.9 points per game, ranks just No. 85.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart will be making his first career start after splitting time with third-year Kedon Slovis, who leads the Pac-12 in completions despite missing time with injuries. Dart owns the better passer rating of the two at 139.8, and he's thrown for 759 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in his three relief appearances this fall.

Running back Keaontay Ingram is the lead man out of the backfield averaging 103.3 scrimmage yards per game with five total touchdowns. Ingram is a top-five target in the passing game as well, but he notably ranks No. 7 in the conference at 5.9 yards per carry.

Receiver Drake London's season-ending injury against Arizona on Oct. 23 meant USC was going to have to mix things up through the air, as he had 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns off of 88 receptions through seven-and-a-half games. Tahj Washington and Gary Bryant Jr. have stepped up in his absence, and the pair has combined for 836 yards and six touchdowns on 71 catches this year.

USC linebacker Kana'i Mauga is tied with Colorado linebacker Nate Landman for No. 4 in the Pac-12 with 45 solo tackles. Defensive lineman Drake Jackson just narrowly misses out on the conference's top 10 with his team-leading 7.0 tackles for loss, but his 5.0 sacks are enough to tie him for No. 4 out west.

USC owns the all-time head-to-head series with UCLA 49-32-7, winning five of the last six. The Bruins' last win on the Trojans' home turf came in 2013, and they are 1-11 in that situation since 1999.

Most recently, UCLA lost to USC 43-38 at the Rose Bowl in 2020, a loss that prevented the Bruins from locking in a winning season and making a bowl for the first time under coach Chip Kelly. They've already cleared one of those obstacles this fall, and now need one more victory to secure a season over .500 for the first time since 2015. The Trojans have four of such campaigns in that span.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

