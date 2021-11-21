All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 12 vs. USC

The Victory Bell is heading up the I-405 back to Westwood.

UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) traveled across town to play USC (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday and ended up winning 62-33. Taking a look at each unit individually, here are the three student-athletes who have earned the All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game awards.

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

If you had asked anyone to pick who was going to win this award a few drives into the game, Thompson-Robinson certainly would not have topped anyone's list.

The Bruins' quarterback started the day 0-for-4, and his first two attempts of the game were picked off. That's about as bad as you can start, and the stats backed it up – after the two interceptions, Thompson-Robinson's passer rating was -200.

Yes, that's right. Negative 200. And he ended up being UCLA's best offensive player and putting up career numbers.

How? Well, he essentially played the game of football as close to perfect as possible from then on out.

After that start, Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of his next 18 passes and ended the day having completed 14 in a row. Those 16 completions went for 349 yards and four touchdowns, and he also picked up an additional 50 yards and two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch.

Thompson-Robinson's passer rating of 247.8, which doesn't even include all of that success on the ground, was a career high. Looking at his passer rating exclusively after the 0-for-4 start, it was 325.1. There technically isn't a cap to the college passer rating like there is in the NFL, but that is the highest passer rating we've ever seen in any stretch by any UCLA quarterback.

As much as he stuffed the stat sheet while leading the way for a Bruin offense that scored more points against the Trojans than any other one in history, the highlights made Thompson-Robinson's performance infinitely more fun.

First came his 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It was a pretty standard play, all things considered, but a shove at the goal line propelled Thompson-Robinson to the wall up against the stands, where he was met by a 12-year old fan who reached down with a hat and pen.

Without a second thought, Thompson-Robinson snagged them and signed the hat, tossing it back to the fan and drawing a no-fun flag.

In the fourth quarter, with the game already out of reach for USC, Thompson-Robinson took a keeper around the right corner with UCLA trying to run clock while simultaneously running out of real estate in the red zone. Thompson-Robinson decided to go for it all, and he completed his goal of actually landing a hurdle after launching himself into the end zone over a cornerback on the goal line.

It wasn't a wire-to-wire performance, but once he got the jitters out, Thompson-Robinson was absolute nails.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Mitchell Agude

This is one of the few times this season where there are a healthy number of players who could make a really strong case for this award.

Safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Cameron Johnson had big interceptions, striker Qwuantrezz Knight was his usual disruptive self and linebacker Jordan Genmark Health got behind the line of scrimmage more effectively than he has all year. Linebackers Ale Kaho, Bo Calvert and Caleb Johnson had their moments as well, powering through blockers for sacks, slicing through linemen for tackles for loss and breaking up big passes.

With all of those players having standout performances in one way or another, it was Agude who stood above the rest, playing like a literal chicken with his head cut off.

Agude lost his helmet on three separate occasions, one of which he got flagged for because he still tracked down the ball-carrier and got the tackle. When he wasn't getting flagged, Agude was wrapping up guys more efficiently than he has all season, and he racked up a career-high 10 tackles in the process.

The Riverside City College transfer has shown flashes of pass rush skills and fumble-forcing throughout the 2021 season, but Saturday marked his best day against the run. Agude got a tackle for loss early, and helped set the edge the rest of the day, and he was a big part of the reason USC had just 4.1 yards per carry.

If there's one tip for Agude moving forward, it's this – keep your helmet strapped on a little tighter. That way you can stay on the field and make even more plays.

Special Teams Player of the Week: KR Kazmeir Allen

Allen probably could have made a case for offensive player of the week had his quarterback not put up video game numbers, since Allen's stats and highlights were almost equally as jaw-dropping.

Tossing out his 45-yard and 58-yard touchdown receptions, though, and just looking at his contributions in the return game, Allen finally broke through and put his full potential on display.

The former high school state track champion nearly got his first career kick return touchdown Week 3 against Fresno State, but he got tripped up inside the 30 and wound up falling short. Saturday didn't seem like the day he'd finally nab the elusive special teams score, since his first three returns went to the 25, 20 and 22-yard lines.

But with USC on the verge of making it a game again late, having just come up short on a two-point conversion that would have cut UCLA's lead to seven, Allen showed up big time.

Allen came out of the end zone with a full head of steam, and all he needed was one nasty cut to his left to force a diving Trojan to miss. From there, Allen went untouched and secured the 100-yard touchdown, the first of his career despite all of the speed and quickness he's had since day one.

The speedster shined in more ways than one Saturday, but we had seen him haul in long touchdowns as a wideout before. What we hadn't seen from Allen was a kick return touchdown, and he gave us a beautiful one to remember him by if this ends up being his final season in Westwood.

