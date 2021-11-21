UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Postgame Takeaways

The Bruins have clinched a winning season, and they did so by burying their greatest rival.

UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) beat USC (4-6, 3-5) 62-33 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The victory marked the Bruins' first over the Trojans since 2018, making coach Chip Kelly 2-2 against them during his tenure in Westwood so far.

These are four of the biggest takeaways, narratives and questions to come out of Saturday's game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson owns USC

Thompson-Robinson may end his college career 1-2 as a starter against USC, but the stats make it abundantly clear – this man is a bona fide Trojan killer.

The quarterback went for passer ratings of 147.1 and 193.8 in his 2019 and 2020 outings against the Bruins' crosstown foe while leading offenses that averaged 32.5 points per game in those two contests.

In 2021, Thompson-Robinson took things to a whole new level.

Thompson-Robinson opened Saturday about as poorly as a quarterback can, throwing picks on his first two attempts and then watching his next two fall incomplete. From that point on, Thompson-Robinson was 16-of-18 with 349 yards and four touchdowns, posting a 325.1 passer rating from the midpoint of the first quarter until the game went final.

In three games against his team's arch rival Thompson-Robinson now has 1,080 passing yards, 199 sack-adjusted rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and a 185.3 passer rating. His efficiency is also off the charts, with a 70.6% completion percentage, 10.6 yards per attempt, 15 yards per completion and 6.2 yards per carry.

Thompson-Robinson is at his best when all eyes in Los Angeles are on him, it's as simple as that.

Zach Charbonnet is just fine as a lead back

As well as Charbonnet had played for the vast majority of the season, the one thing he hadn't proven was that he was capable of being a solo lead back.

Brittain Brown, his usual partner in crime, was out with an injury Saturday, though, meaning Charbonnet was going to have to shoulder the load coming out of the backfield.

Well, he certainly did just that against USC, as the only non-garbage time touch that went to another running back went to Keegan Jones because the Bruins were running tempo in the red zone after a big gain.

Charbonnet got 96.7% of the running back touches prior to Ethan Fernea's garbage time dagger, and he made the most of his 28 carries and one reception by leading the team with 173 yards from scrimmage. The Michigan transfer showed no signs of slowing down, and the increased workload didn't seem to fatigue him in the slightest.

Just because of Thompson-Robinson's insane individual performance, Charbonnet's outing kind of got overlooked. Charbonnet rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown on 6.0 yards per carry, setting a career high in yards and stringing together arguably his best performance since the LSU game.

Charbonnet has now gone for 100 yards in six of his 11 appearances in 2021, and he broke the 1,000-yard threshold on the season as well. It's funny how quickly people forget how much of a sensation Charbonnet was at the beginning of the year, and he's continuing to prove that those early-season performances were no fluke.

And now in a new role for the time being, Charbonnet has shown he can get his in any number of ways.

Enjoy it while it lasts

The Trojans are not a good team, and Saturday showed that.

While USC could still make a bowl by winning its next two games, it's more than likely going to finish under .500 instead. With injuries on the offensive side and a total cluster going on on the defensive side, the Trojans came into Saturday's game a mess and they left it even messier and more disoriented.

But this is USC we're talking about, and that certainly won't last forever. It probably won't even last another year.

The Trojans have finished under .500 just once in the last 20 seasons, and that was under Clay Helton, who has since been shown the door. Assuming the idea was to sign a coach who's better than Helton, USC's floor and ceiling will probably be raised with whoever ends up coming in to replace him.

Including Saturday's victory, the only times UCLA has beaten USC in the past seven seasons has been when the Trojans have been under .500. Every other season in that span, when the Trojans are making bowls and contending for division titles like they usually do, the Bruins have lost the head-to-head.

That isn't to say UCLA can't beat USC when USC is actually USC, it's just to show that they haven't been able to in the modern era. And if the Trojans are going to bounce back in the next year or two, that leaves the Bruins as the little brother in town yet again.

So honestly, instead of worrying about the Victory Bell back to USC in one year's time, just enjoy the ride.

Fans, players, alumni, whoever – this is far from a program defining win, and it hasn't shaken the balance of powers in the Los Angeles college football landscape, but it didn't need to.

It's another feather in your cap when you're bragging to your friends and talking trash across sidelines. Sometimes a rivalry win can be just that – a rivalry win. Take it in, embrace it and ring that bell, proverbially or literally.

Chip Kelly isn't out of the woods

All signs point towards Kelly sticking around at least another year thanks to the emphatic win over USC on Saturday – embarrassing your historic crosstown rival can tend to swing public and private opinion pretty hard, it turns out.

Still, don't think Kelly is signing any dotted lines Monday morning.

Ever since the conference expanded to 12 teams in 2011, the Bruins are 1-7 when they play another Pac-12 opponent the week after facing the Trojans. The one win, ironically, came under interim coach Jedd Fisch in 2017, mere days after Jim Mora was fired.

So in terms of full-time UCLA head coaches recovering from USC week – win or lose – things have not gone great.

Cal is next up on the slate, and it just beat down Stanford 41-11. While the Cardinal offense is dreadful and has taken several leaps backwards since they faced the Bruins in September, it's still impressive to see the Golden Bears' defense hold them to just three points before a garbage time touchdown and two-point conversion.

At least on paper, it doesn't seem like UCLA will be able to score 62 points and rack up 609 yards against Cal like it did with the wavering USC on Saturday. And with a lot of the juice the Bruins had this week for their rivalry game perhaps evaporating, their matchup with the Golden Bears could be seen as a trap game right before bowl season.

UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond, if he's doing his job correctly, shouldn't be swayed by one flashy performance in the spotlight. Kelly's future still needs to be decided looking at his big picture resume and results, and should he get upset he Cal next week, he'd drop to 17-26 in his career in Westwood.

Maybe he stays, maybe he doesn't. It's still too early to tell for sure.

But that's just the thing – losing to USC would have sealed Kelly's fate. Beating the Trojans, meanwhile, still leaves it up in the air, with another opportunity to potentially lose his job coming up in one week's time, even if it is technically highly unlikely at this point.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated